Max had 10 finishes in his 13 fight win streak with 4 in a row by tko over Pettis, Aldo x2 and Ortega. Topuria couldn't finish Emmett. For all we know Volk's chin is gone now like Moraes, Edgar etc.. He was ko'd against Islam prior to fighting Topuria. Max has won 2 in a row by KO, one was up a weight class against a guy everybody said was a terrible matchup for him. Max isn't known for KO power but hurt Gaethje bad several times and gave Gaethje (the harder hitter) a chance with 10 seconds left.



Not only that but Max also wanted to fight Khabib. Meanwhile Topuria is demanding to fight for the BMF belt or he will fight Ortega who has 2 wins in the past 6 years, is 1-2 in his past 3 and got totally schooled by Volk and Max.