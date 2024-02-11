Huge similarities between the storylines of Costa and Topuria

We’ve got an undefeated guy, who’s a finisher coming in to face a long reigning champion, who’s undefeated at their weight class.

Both Volk and Adesanya are from the same gym.

Both Costa and Topuria were/are coming off Unanimous decision victories in a war.

Costa was 13-0, Topuria is 14-0.

Both are talking a lot of game about how the other is too small/skinny for them, and how they’re going to make it look easy.

But we all saw what ended up happening to Costa

Do we see Topuria do what Costa couldn’t? Or should Costa be giving Topuria some advice in that pre-fight press conference
 
They both punch people, bang bang
 
Costa was never and still isn't a very "skilled" striker. Topuria is a very slick and powerful striker.

Costa sorta just wades forward through his opponents offence and chucks back a bunch of volume with massive combinations to overwhelm.... against Izzy he tried to be a defensive kickboxer which got him melted (seemed to try and copy Jason Wilnis who beat Izzy with a similar defensive style). Win or lose I do think Topuria will make adjustments to make this fight very competitive where Costa seemed too in his head to... possibly wine drunk <45>
 
Similar storyline but stylistically not quite apt for all parties. Although Costa/Ilia is pretty solid. Both very underrated wrestlers/grapplers, very good at range, excellent orthodox pressure fighters with power & volume. Both LOVE hitting the body mid-or-end-of-combination. I'd say Ilia p4p is the harder hitter though.

Both love wine on fight week as well!
 
JoeRowe said:
Similar storyline but stylistically not quite apt for all parties. Although Costa/Ilia is pretty solid. Both very underrated wrestlers/grapplers, very good at range, excellent orthodox pressure fighters with power & volume. Both LOVE hitting the body mid-or-end-of-combination. I'd say Ilia p4p is the harder hitter though.

Both love wine on fight week as well!
Sorry yeah, I meant like similar storylines not as in they themselves are similar ahah
 
Both going to win by ko next week
 
