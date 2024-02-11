Huge similarities between the storylines of Costa and Topuria

tornado362
Brown Belt
@Brown
- Joined
- May 4, 2020
- Messages
- 3,061
- Reaction score
- 4,931
We’ve got an undefeated guy, who’s a finisher coming in to face a long reigning champion, who’s undefeated at their weight class.
Both Volk and Adesanya are from the same gym.
Both Costa and Topuria were/are coming off Unanimous decision victories in a war.
Costa was 13-0, Topuria is 14-0.
Both are talking a lot of game about how the other is too small/skinny for them, and how they’re going to make it look easy.
But we all saw what ended up happening to Costa
Do we see Topuria do what Costa couldn’t? Or should Costa be giving Topuria some advice in that pre-fight press conference
Both Volk and Adesanya are from the same gym.
Both Costa and Topuria were/are coming off Unanimous decision victories in a war.
Costa was 13-0, Topuria is 14-0.
Both are talking a lot of game about how the other is too small/skinny for them, and how they’re going to make it look easy.
But we all saw what ended up happening to Costa
Do we see Topuria do what Costa couldn’t? Or should Costa be giving Topuria some advice in that pre-fight press conference