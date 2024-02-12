Topuria isn't 5'8 and is really just a manlet in disguise

It's safe to say anyone below 5'8 is a manlet. Topuria tries to hide his Manlet status, but we all know the truth.

alexander-volkanovski-ilia-topuria-faceoff-ufc-298-seasonal-presser.jpg

Volk isnt even 5'6 more like 5'5 and Topuria is at best an inch taller.

josh-emmett-ilia-topuria-germany-827408112.jpg
Emmett is listed as 5'6 on Sherdog but magically gained an inch upon Entering the UFC and him and Ilia look identical here.

Volk is the king of the manlets and European Ricky Martin isn't going to get it done.
 
“European Ricky Martin” LOL

I’d love Volk to humble him …. But I think Topuria is the real deal - he’s a younger more dangerous animal in his prime
 
down to earth manlets are the best
overconfident manlets are cringe
 
