Tom Aspinall browses Sherdog confirmed

I mean, he's right. I've always thought P4P conversations were dumb. There's just no way you can fairly compare a flyweight to a heavyweight. Oh, what if the HW could take his power to FW? Well, obviously he'd be ragdolling the shit out of everyone but that's obviously not possible. Oh, what if the FW could take his speed and agility to HW? Well, obviously he'd be running circles around all the HWs making them look like plodding oafs but that's obviously not possible either. So WTF are we even talking about?