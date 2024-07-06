Tom Aspinall browses Sherdog confirmed

He did that interview before you made your post. Sorry nerd.Looks like he came across my 6'4" 250 lb Islam Makhachev post last week
View attachment 1051553
If Tom is reading this just know Curtis is going to KO you stiff
The cube-square rule says that if we blew up Mighty Mouse to Aspinall's size, Mouse would lose when his knee explodes.you can't just magically scale fighters up and down ofc, but smaller fighters have the vastly superior skillset and are almost always more proven against different style match ups, this has been true since the wec
According to a Sherbro on another thread, Derrick Lewis is a better fighter than Volk because he can beat up Volk if they fight rn.you can't just magically scale fighters up and down ofc, but smaller fighters have the vastly superior skillset and are almost always more proven against different style match ups, this has been true since the wec
A Ngannou sized Mighty Mouse who retains all of his speed and skills is basically a real life super hero.
The cube-square rule says that if we blew up Mighty Mouse to Aspinall's size, Mouse would lose when his knee explodes.
That is if Tom's doesn't explode first. It has done that before, to be fair
masterclass mick parkin sleeps prime Aldo and DJAccording to a Sherbro on another thread, Derrick Lewis is a better fighter than Volk because he can beat up Volk if they fight rn.
Sorry, bud, I dont make the rules.
Join the Parker Porter warwagon or get left behind. He is going to demolish everyone below LHW and become GOAT.