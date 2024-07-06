  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

Tom Aspinall browses Sherdog confirmed

I rather be the online nerd than the guy searching out what online nerds are talking about. Pathetic. Guy needs to touch some grass.
 
If that's you in your AV then you need to put on some serious mass bro
 
  • Like
Reactions: Gio
If Tom is reading this just know Curtis is going to KO you stiff
 
Phillyz said:
If Tom is reading this just know Curtis is going to KO you stiff
Click to expand...
Chris_Curtis.png




Brendan The Hybrid Schaub said:
you can't just magically scale fighters up and down ofc, but smaller fighters have the vastly superior skillset and are almost always more proven against different style match ups, this has been true since the wec
Click to expand...
The cube-square rule says that if we blew up Mighty Mouse to Aspinall's size, Mouse would lose when his knee explodes.

That is if Tom's doesn't explode first. It has done that before, to be fair
 
Tom PM me. I will defend you whether you are a giraffe or the monkey. I'm with you.
 
Brendan The Hybrid Schaub said:
you can't just magically scale fighters up and down ofc, but smaller fighters have the vastly superior skillset and are almost always more proven against different style match ups, this has been true since the wec
Click to expand...
<TrumpWrong1>According to a Sherbro on another thread, Derrick Lewis is a better fighter than Volk because he can beat up Volk if they fight rn.

Sorry, bud, I dont make the rules.

Join the Parker Porter warwagon or get left behind. He is going to demolish everyone below LHW and become GOAT.
 
Mohawk Banditó said:
Chris_Curtis.png





The cube-square rule says that if we blew up Mighty Mouse to Aspinall's size, Mouse would lose when his knee explodes.

That is if Tom's doesn't explode first. It has done that before, to be fair
Click to expand...
A Ngannou sized Mighty Mouse who retains all of his speed and skills is basically a real life super hero.
 
I mean, he's right. I've always thought P4P conversations were dumb. There's just no way you can fairly compare a flyweight to a heavyweight. Oh, what if the HW could take his power to FW? Well, obviously he'd be ragdolling the shit out of everyone but that's obviously not possible. Oh, what if the FW could take his speed and agility to HW? Well, obviously he'd be running circles around all the HWs making them look like plodding oafs but that's obviously not possible either. So WTF are we even talking about?
 
The Siege said:
<TrumpWrong1>According to a Sherbro on another thread, Derrick Lewis is a better fighter than Volk because he can beat up Volk if they fight rn.

Sorry, bud, I dont make the rules.

Join the Parker Porter warwagon or get left behind. He is going to demolish everyone below LHW and become GOAT.
Click to expand...
masterclass mick parkin sleeps prime Aldo and DJ
 
Aspinall scared of Islam, and TS, confirmed.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

ocfightfan
Media Cro Cop threatens Tom Aspinall
3 4 5
Replies
92
Views
5K
Levi_
L
jackleeb
MMA GOATs / #1 P4P (after UFC 303)
Replies
6
Views
139
jackleeb
jackleeb
TheMMAnalyst
Arbitrary Fight Cancellations for Weight Misses - What's the Reason? (Ulanbekov Fight Cancellation)
2 3
Replies
46
Views
674
TheMMAnalyst
TheMMAnalyst
EnthusiastCultivator
UFC 300 Main Event Predictions?
2
Replies
21
Views
2K
RockyLockridge
RockyLockridge
Captain Herb
News Calls intensify for Jones to be stripped, DJ weighs in. Blaydes says Jones is all talk, he and Tom are fighting for the real belt.
3 4 5
Replies
85
Views
4K
wannabetoughguy
wannabetoughguy

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,242,289
Messages
55,812,841
Members
174,946
Latest member
muayguy1

Share this page

Back
Top