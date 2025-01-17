  • Work is still on-going to rebuild the site styling and features. Please report any issues you may experience so we can look into it.

2 very different philosophies from 2 very different champs

LW Champ Islam Makhachev has taken a last minute opponent in Renato Moicano for UFC 311. Here's what he had to say about it:

"What does this title represent," Makhachev asked. "It means you are the best in the world and if you are the best in the world, it doesn't matter who's going to be standing across from you. What do I say? No? NEVER. Let's do this!"

Jon Jones refused to fight a replacement opponent in his headline fight for UFC 151, leading to the entire event's cancellation. Here's what he had to say about it:

"I don't regret the decision," Jones said. "I pretty much had everything to lose in that situation. Chael Sonnen is a guy whose record is, I think, 6-5, which isn't a very good record to even fight for a world title. I just thought it would be a bad decision to give a guy an opportunity of a lifetime like that".
 
TheBulge said:
Makachev's full of it there. Ducking every other neckbeard he could fight because of religious reasons but then acting the Any Time Any Place Anywhere. Sure.
Click to expand...
Whatever medication you’re on, the dosage needs to be increased.
 
151 could've easily gone on with Jones. Dana scrapping the whole thing is like a kid taking his ball and going home. <lol>
 
Real champs fight whoever is in front of them. That’s not new. I couldn’t have less respect for Jon than I do now
 
Jones trying to hold opponents back, just like "the man"
 
Only Here for Attachments said:
151 could've easily gone on with Jones. Dana scrapping the whole thing is like a kid taking his ball and going home. <lol>
Click to expand...
This was the "Main Card" so tell me how Ellenberger vs Jay Heiron could be a main event?

Light Heavyweight Jon Jones (c) vs Dan Henderson
Welterweight Jake Ellenberger vs Jay Hieron
Featherweight Dennis Siver vs Eddie Yagin
Lightweight Dennis Hallman vs Thiago Tavares
Flyweight John Lineker vs Yasuhiro Urushitani
 
Jones would have pulled out of a short notice fight w Moicano too.
 
