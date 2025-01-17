2 very different philosophies from 2 very different champs

LW Champ Islam Makhachev has taken a last minute opponent in Renato Moicano for UFC 311. Here's what he had to say about it:



"What does this title represent," Makhachev asked. "It means you are the best in the world and if you are the best in the world, it doesn't matter who's going to be standing across from you. What do I say? No? NEVER. Let's do this!"



Jon Jones refused to fight a replacement opponent in his headline fight for UFC 151, leading to the entire event's cancellation. Here's what he had to say about it:



"I don't regret the decision," Jones said. "I pretty much had everything to lose in that situation. Chael Sonnen is a guy whose record is, I think, 6-5, which isn't a very good record to even fight for a world title. I just thought it would be a bad decision to give a guy an opportunity of a lifetime like that".