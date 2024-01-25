To Everyone Saying Jones is Cherrypicking Stipe

AmbassadorFright
Purple Belt
@purple
- Joined
- Mar 28, 2022
- Messages
- 2,103
- Reaction score
- 3,330
Is it that? Or is it that the interim champ wants to fight the champ and unify the belt?Jones doesn't have anything else to prove but aspinal thinks he has the privilege to choose
You must've missed where Aspinall said he'd defend against Stipe tooHe's literally trying to fight the champ. The champ does not want to fight the interim champ.
False equivalency. Fuck off.
Aspinall is literally doing the exact same thing. Do you not see the hypocrisy? Also ducking top contenders
View attachment 1025884
But aspinall is trying to fight jones soooooAspinall is literally doing the exact same thing. Do you not see the hypocrisy? Also ducking top contenders
View attachment 1025884
Jon is a coward for fighting the guy he was originally scheduled to fight.This has made Jones look like the cowardly lowlife that he is. It’s even making some of his biggest fans uncomfortable at this point.
Jon literally has the better win. When did Aspinall ever beat #1 like Jon did?Tom is the UFC heavyweight champion.
Jon was injured in November and will be back this summer.Jon Jones and the UFC are being completely selfish here. Jones is stalling the division. A real legend would relinquish the title so the division can move on. Jones is avoiding unification to fight a 48 year old inactive fighter coming off a brutal KO loss.
Now I understand why your posts are always mouth breather garbage, Jones’ wiener is so far down your throat it’s restricting your brain from oxygen.Jon literally has the better win. When did Aspinall ever beat #1 like Jon did?
Jon was injured in November and will be back this summer.
The selfish one is you who simply don't want your fighter to have to fight Jon where the chances of a loss are so far 100%.
Sad.
Jon literally has the better win. When did Aspinall ever beat #1 like Jon did?
Jon was injured in November and will be back this summer.
The selfish one is you who simply don't want your fighter to have to fight Jon where the chances of a loss are so far 100%.
Sad.