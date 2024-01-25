To Everyone Saying Jones is Cherrypicking Stipe

From Jonnys perspective Stipe makes all the sense in the world. Nobody is gonna remember Stipe was 200 years old when they look at his resume in the future.

And sure, Aspinall could turn out to be the GOATiest GOAT to ever GOAT, or he could possibly beat Jones and then get KOd 3 times in a row and never look good again and then Jones career will always have the "but he lost to that bum"
 
TempleoftheDog said:
This has made Jones look like the cowardly lowlife that he is. It’s even making some of his biggest fans uncomfortable at this point.
Jon is a coward for fighting the guy he was originally scheduled to fight.

And not the backup backup guy who didn't even beat the original contender Jon was fighting.

Okay.
 
He's trying to get a fight with Jon. Different situation. HOWEVER, he should just move on because even if Stipe can't fight for whatever reason Jon still won't fight Tom
 
Jon Jones and the UFC are being completely selfish here. Jones is stalling the division. A real legend would relinquish the title so the division can move on. Jones is avoiding unification to fight a 48 year old inactive fighter coming off a brutal KO loss.
 
SuperNerd said:
Tom is the UFC heavyweight champion.
Jon literally has the better win. When did Aspinall ever beat #1 like Jon did?
Corrado Soprano said:
Jon Jones and the UFC are being completely selfish here. Jones is stalling the division. A real legend would relinquish the title so the division can move on. Jones is avoiding unification to fight a 48 year old inactive fighter coming off a brutal KO loss.
Jon was injured in November and will be back this summer.

The selfish one is you who simply don't want your fighter to have to fight Jon where the chances of a loss are so far 100%.

Sad.
 
markg171 said:
Jon literally has the better win. When did Aspinall ever beat #1 like Jon did?

Jon was injured in November and will be back this summer.

The selfish one is you who simply don't want your fighter to have to fight Jon where the chances of a loss are so far 100%.

Sad.
Now I understand why your posts are always mouth breather garbage, Jones’ wiener is so far down your throat it’s restricting your brain from oxygen.
 
markg171 said:
Jon literally has the better win. When did Aspinall ever beat #1 like Jon did?

Jon was injured in November and will be back this summer.

The selfish one is you who simply don't want your fighter to have to fight Jon where the chances of a loss are so far 100%.

Sad.
Aspinall vs Stipe to determine who fights Jon in the summer is the most logical decision.
 
