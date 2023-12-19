The problem at HW isn't Jon Jones, it's Stipe

Koya said: No I agree with you. I'm just saying that Striped declining even the interim title fight is a big part in all this circus and people don't call him out enough on this. He's not innocent Click to expand...

Stipe WASN'T OFFERED the interim fight. Dana said it, Stipe confirmed...and was puzzled by it.Furthermore, to hear Stipe tell it, Stipe was approached to fight Jones for the vacant belt, verbally agreed...and then the UFC pivoted and offered the slot to Gane.EDIT : There is one instance of him turning down an offered fight with Jones, by Stipe's account. This would have been in the fall or winter of last year (so before Jones got the belt), and the reason he gave was that his life was too crazy busy at the time. He didn't elaborate, but I believe the situation would have been a combination of him still being in the probationary period of his fulltime gig with a new fire station, meaning no vacation and no leeway in scheduling to accomodate a proper fight camp, plus his father dying.