The problem at HW isn't Jon Jones, it's Stipe

Stipe and Dana too. Not Jones as much as I dislike him.
He's offering Jon an easy title defense against a well known name, why wouldn't Jones take it ? Easy money against an established name.
Jones is injured until summer. Stipe is injury free, he can fight.
he should be the one to fight Aspinall for the HW Interim title. And then the winner fights Jon Jones. They can do it at UFC 300 as a co-main, Stipe vs Aspinall it would be perfect.
I don't understand how a man who hasn't fought in almost 3 years and was KTFO in his last fight can hold up for a title fight above the actual interim champ because of accomplishment from 5 years ago.
Stipe (and Dana) is the one clogging the HW division up
EDIT:
I told y'all
Tom Aspinall says Stipe Miocic turned down UFC 300 fight, pledges to stop 'crying' about legends matchup
Tom Aspinall says Stipe Miocic turned down UFC 300 fight, pledges to stop 'crying' about legends matchup
All signs are pointing toward Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic, and Tom Aspinall realizes he’s likely the UFC’s odd man out.
