Dana White: Tom Aspinall not fighting Stipe Miocic or Jon Jones next Dana White won’t strip UFC heayvweight champion Jon Jones as he sits sidelined with a recent injury.

“No,” White answered when asked if Aspinall could fight Jon Jones. “And we’re not stripping Jon Jones either...(It) ain’t happening,” White said. “Stipe, you have to understand this, if you look at what Stipe’s accomplished in this sport, what he’s done, where he’s at in his career, he wants the Jon Jones fight“ [Miocic] wants Jones and Jones wants Stipe, so it makes sense.” If Aspinall wants to fight before that fight happens, why not? Why not let him defend it (the interim title)?”How little will this fight matter? How much of a casual will you need to be to buy this fight? Are you even interested in this fight a year from now? It only hurts Jones' legacy to duck the Interim Champ to fight Stipe. It doesn't help him at all.