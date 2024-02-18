



So pretty much Dana's first comment in the post conference after the numbers is praising Leon for saying yes to 3 fights for 300, Ariel reported last week that one of the many fights the UFC was trying to make was Leon vs Khamzat, so as crazy as it seems the UFC is still not set on giving Betal his TS, Dana did say they are trying to make 2 more fights for 300 so Leon vs Beval could be one of those but dude is pretty much the last pick to get a title fight at WW which seems insane to me.



Hopefully Merab has better representation working for him since he might be in the same position.