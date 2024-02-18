Rumored So Bedal is still not the sure fire next title contender at WW?

Pechan

Pechan

Black Belt
@Black
Joined
Nov 3, 2021
Messages
5,429
Reaction score
10,309


So pretty much Dana's first comment in the post conference after the numbers is praising Leon for saying yes to 3 fights for 300, Ariel reported last week that one of the many fights the UFC was trying to make was Leon vs Khamzat, so as crazy as it seems the UFC is still not set on giving Betal his TS, Dana did say they are trying to make 2 more fights for 300 so Leon vs Beval could be one of those but dude is pretty much the last pick to get a title fight at WW which seems insane to me.

Hopefully Merab has better representation working for him since he might be in the same position.
 
It's bc he's just so boring and no one actually cares about him other than to make fun of his nickname bc he literally gives you no reason to remember his name other than to not watch a fight card with him on it.

That said he legit does deserve the title shit and don't see how at this point they can screw him out of one.
 
The War Room exists if thats the conversation you want to have. Keep politics out of the Heavies. Same as it ever was.
 
FrappeDuRocma said:
You made all this post to write Belal different ways, to sound funny ? <{hughesimpress}>
Click to expand...
It's Belal?
uaKdx3.gif

I thought it was Bill.
 
Bemal deserves his shot... And we deserve to see him for the next ts.
 
Pechan said:


So pretty much Dana's first comment in the post conference after the numbers is praising Leon for saying yes to 3 fights for 300, Ariel reported last week that one of the many fights the UFC was trying to make was Leon vs Khamzat, so as crazy as it seems the UFC is still not set on giving Betal his TS, Dana did say they are trying to make 2 more fights for 300 so Leon vs Beval could be one of those but dude is pretty much the last pick to get a title fight at WW which seems insane to me.

Hopefully Merab has better representation working for him since he might be in the same position.
Click to expand...

Help me understand the cry here.

3 people were offered the fight and 3 people said no!!

Is your argument that Belal was NOT one of the three and that’s insane?!? Appears your argument is that he was one of the three, which would mean he was offered the fight and he turned down the fight!!

So help me understand your bitch about this. He turned it down!! What’s insane if he turned it down?!?
 
There’s 0 reason that this can’t be put on

302 in Newark
The Saudi card
Or 304 Manchester (makes the most sense cuz it’s kind of Reward for accepting all the 300 fights)
 
I'm not sure Leon saying yes to 3 fights necessarily means that Belal wasn't one of them.

Some seem to think they were 3 offers that would be booked for 300 if both guys were willing and able - and reason that this means Belal wasn't one of the offers - as he would've said yes.

But could just be that UFC were asking around "Hey Leon, you'd fight Belal wouldn't you? In case we need you" as a backup plan in case something else falls thru
 
LeBron said:
But the debate centers around a UFC fighter.. it should be allowed in this section of the forum.
Click to expand...
We literally set up a forum where you can discuss politics. Plenty of fighter related political threads are made there.
 
*IF* what Dana said is accurate, that Leon accepted three different fights, none of which panned out, then Belal was *surely* one of the guys involved.

I think the timeline had a lot to do with it, and compensation could very well be another. I'm sure anyone who was presented with the opportunity figured they would get *paid* to headline 300 and perhaps the UFC gave them a reality check, so they declined and will roll the dice on getting the opportunity later, on a better timeline for them?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

JoeRowe
UFC 300, in the UK?
2
Replies
26
Views
1K
SharpasaRazor
SharpasaRazor
RockyLockridge
UFC 300: Edwards vs Masvidal?
Replies
16
Views
697
RockyLockridge
RockyLockridge
S
Is Leon Edwards a top 3 WW all time?
4 5 6
Replies
100
Views
3K
RockyLockridge
RockyLockridge
blackheart
  • Poll
Based on skills & attributes, is Leon the *best* WW of all time?
7 8 9
Replies
166
Views
3K
chinarice
chinarice

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,231,803
Messages
55,105,276
Members
174,607
Latest member
haz09

Share this page

Back
Top