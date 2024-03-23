can we all admit now that Belal will NEVER get a title shot?

Dionysian
So first Dana said a WW title shot vs Leon was offered to three people at 300. In a thread where Sherdoggers tried to predict who those three people were I was the only one who predicted them with 100% accuracy as seen here:
Since then, those three fighters revealed they were approached to fight Leon:
1. Khabib = https://www.sherdog.com/news/news/K...-Contacted-Regarding-Return-at-UFC-300-192831
2. Islam = https://forums.sherdog.com/threads/...-turned-it-down-says-poirier-is-next.4325422/
3. Khamzat =
So can we now admit that Belal (by the far the most obvious contender in ANY division) will NEVER get a title shot? Not at 300, 301, 302, 312, or 412. He could win 50 more fights… it doesn’t matter. Personally I think they kill him off with a fake title eliminator fight vs Shavkat next. But if Belal won that they’d just make him fight someone else again or keep him inactive until he ages out.
Corporate PR accounts, please note before you post any of your trusty bullet points that you hope will catch on with the MMA plebs (ie: talk about decision wins) that I will point out that 0-wins-over-anyone-ranked and 0-finishes Colby fucking Covington just got a THIRD title shot in the same division.
