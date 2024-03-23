can we all admit now that Belal will NEVER get a title shot?

So first Dana said a WW title shot vs Leon was offered to three people at 300. In a thread where Sherdoggers tried to predict who those three people were I was the only one who predicted them with 100% accuracy as seen here:
forums.sherdog.com

So who were the 3 opponents that were offered to Leon? And why is he not fighting on 300?

It really has turned into trash thanks to a variety of reasons, Dana white being one of the big problems. His contender series handing out contracts to nobodies and that slap fighting junk. Junk-slap fighting sounds like a great sport, though. I better call Dana -- these fighters won't even...
forums.sherdog.com forums.sherdog.com

Since then, those three fighters revealed they were approached to fight Leon:

1. Khabib = https://www.sherdog.com/news/news/K...-Contacted-Regarding-Return-at-UFC-300-192831

2. Islam = https://forums.sherdog.com/threads/...-turned-it-down-says-poirier-is-next.4325422/

3. Khamzat =


So can we now admit that Belal (by the far the most obvious contender in ANY division) will NEVER get a title shot? Not at 300, 301, 302, 312, or 412. He could win 50 more fights… it doesn’t matter. Personally I think they kill him off with a fake title eliminator fight vs Shavkat next. But if Belal won that they’d just make him fight someone else again or keep him inactive until he ages out.

Corporate PR accounts, please note before you post any of your trusty bullet points that you hope will catch on with the MMA plebs (ie: talk about decision wins) that I will point out that 0-wins-over-anyone-ranked and 0-finishes Colby fucking Covington just got a THIRD title shot in the same division.
 
I wouldnt say never. But I'd say Dana would never willingly book this fight without other viable choices. But shit happens.
 
My last two or three posts about this from a few days ago were deleted by the mods.

Dana says.... talk about whatever you want. I don't care. This is America. You can talk about whatever you want.

Sherdog says, "You can't do that. We're gonna censor you from telling the truth about the UFC."

Ridiculous because there's less censorship on the IG pages.
 
Wouldn't say they would never give him one, it's just clear that they thought him vs Leon wasn't big enough to go on UFC 300.

Turn the UK card in the summer into a PPV with Aspinall vs Blaydes as the headliner and Edwards vs Muhammad 2 as the co-main, easy enough, no need to make it seem like such a big deal or build a whole event around them.
 
Belal should go to PFL and establish his dominance by winning their tournament in two weight classes then come back for a big money fight with Leon. Or he could sit out and complain.
 
Fjord said:
My last two or three posts about this from a few days ago were deleted by the mods.

Dana says.... talk about whatever you want. I don't care. This is America. You can talk about whatever you want.

Sherdog says, "You can't do that. We're gonna censor you from telling the truth about the UFC."

Ridiculous because there's less censorship on the IG pages.

I said Bud light taste like piss and it got deleted. Lol
 
Can do it in England. UFC could put on a massive card there in a few months.

Aspinall vs Blaydes
Leon vs Belal
MVP vs Garry
Paddy vs someone
McCann vs someone

Would be a record gate for the UK and no one would be mad that Belal is in a title fight.
 
He should just go to PFellator and go for the million dollar tournament
 
As somebody who believes Belal is capable of winning and has shown just as high level skills…. This is frustrating Belal has earned it and he’s outrageously quiet about it.

You’d think Belal would shit talk at least a little but regardless he still deserves this.
 
Fjord said:
My last two or three posts about this from a few days ago were deleted by the mods.

Dana says.... talk about whatever you want. I don't care. This is America. You can talk about whatever you want.

Sherdog says, "You can't do that. We're gonna censor you from telling the truth about the UFC."

Ridiculous because there's less censorship on the IG pages.

Yeah this forum is a joke.

svmr_db said:
Turn the UK card in the summer into a PPV with Aspinall vs Blaydes as the headliner and Edwards vs Muhammad 2 as the co-main, easy enough, no need to make it seem like such a big deal or build a whole event around them.

We'll see I guess.

I'd bet my house he doesn't get into the cage with a belt on the line.

I'll bump this thread when the summer rolls around I guess... if a bump is possible that is.
 
He'll only get a shot if every other option falls thru. They hate him and rightfully so tbh.
 
Will the UFC give Belal the next title shot? Yes. Would the UFC have let Belal headline 300? Zero chance. These things aren't mutually exclusive.

Now that 300 is set, they'll give Belal his title shot at some random ppv.
 
He might not. He deserves a title shot. Unfortunately, he's Middle Eastern, he's boring, and the UFC seems determined not to give him a title shot no matter how many wins he posts. Don't agree with the UFC here, 'cuz K-1 Belal has stepped up his striking.
 
laleggenda27 said:
Will the UFC give Belal the next title shot? Yes. Would the UFC have let Belal headline 300? Zero chance. These things aren't mutually exclusive.

Now that 300 is set, they'll give Belal his title shot at some random ppv.

I'd be happy to be wrong, so bump the thread if it happens.

Predict increasing amounts of fighter bashing posts by corporate accounts, to normalize it so fan accounts also fighter bash him more. Also predict Sherdog does 0.00 enforcement on their fighter bashing rule, as can be clearly seen over the past few months with regards to Belal.
 
Poirierfan said:
I said Bud light taste like piss and it got deleted. Lol

My original account was banned after making a joke about Roy Nelson competing in cage when Burger King was the center Octagon logo. I forget who the other fighter was...
 
My prediction:

UFC gives Chimaev the next shot against Leon. Chimaev misses weight, but beats Leon. Chimaev disappears for 9 months but calls himself champ. Meanwhile Belal fights another top contender, he loses and then Shavkat fights Leon for the belt.
 
SamuraiBro said:
My prediction:

UFC gives Chimaev the next shot against Leon. Chimaev misses weight, but beats Leon. Chimaev disappears for 9 months but calls himself champ. Meanwhile Belal fights another top contender, he loses and then Shavkat fights Leon for the belt.

Not a bad guess. Not sure if this was your exact prediction or not, but I'm pretty sure they'll try to make Belal vs Shavkat next.

If Belal doesn't accept Dana denigrates him and says he has to go to the back of the line. If Belal accepts and loses they will say exposed/never that good/go to the back of the line. If Belal accepts and wins PR accounts post more about how boring he is and how he should go to the back of the line.
 
