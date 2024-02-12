Based on skills & attributes, is Leon the *best* WW of all time?

So I'm just curious about people's opinions on this.



Not looking at title defenses, not looking at "big fights", or star power or any of that.



I'm not talking about "greatest" ever. I'm talking about "best" ever.



Just going off of skillset, and physical attributes (speed, power, reach, endurance, etc), do you think Leon Edwards is the best welterweight of all time?



The dude hasn't lost a fight in 8 years (2016).



In that time, he's beaten a who's who of WW greats. Welterweights that would be or are considered all time greats in their own right: Colby, Usman 2x, Luque, RDA, Gunnar Nelson, Diaz and Cerrone (both LWs I know but they've had success at 170).



Would GSP have been able to beat Usman? I don't think so honestly. Usman's size advantage and wrestling would have neutralized GSP's wrestling and then GSP would have been sniped by jabs and crosses for 5 rounds.



Colby vs GSP is honestly a toss up for me, although I'd favor GSP.



Leon's skillset is elite everywhere. He is one of the top 3 strikers in all of MMA, and his wrestling was good enough to completely shut down Colby and Usman's wrestling - two of the best wrestlers in the history of the division. Not only did he shut down Colby's grappling, he actually took Colby down.



Leon is also one of the biggest WW champs in the division's history and seems to have near infinite stamina.



Anyways, is Leon the best WW of all time? Why or why not? Do you think he's top 3? top 5?



How does prime GSP vs Leon go? I just do not see GSP taking down Leon and holding him there for 5 rounds. I see GSP getting neutralized and sniped in the 4th or the 5th.



How does Leon do against Lawler, Hendricks, Matt Hughes, BJ Penn, Matt Serra?



