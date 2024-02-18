So who were the 3 opponents that were offered to Leon? And why is he not fighting on 300?

Dana was intentionally vague about this last night but thanked Leon for accepting 3 different opponents for 300. But Leon isn’t fighting on 300? That’s odd to me because I don’t remember Dana saying why none of the 3 proposed fights actually made it to the 300 lineup.

1. I think you have to assume one is Belal and Belal definitely would’ve accepted that fight. I think the UFC viewed this fight as the very last option and only if they were absolutely desperate for another title fight on 300. Alex Pereira vs anyone would’ve taken the spot over this fight. But, the question I have is why they didn’t just add Leon vs Belal to 300 as an additional fight? Especially considering that they still need to add one fight to the card.

2. I think Leon was also offered a fight vs Khamzat but Khamzat turned it down due to Ramadan and maybe issues with his visa. I wonder what weight class UFC wanted this fight at if Khamzat agreed to it? I wouldn’t be surprised if Leon agreed to fight Khamzat at MW.

3. ? Who was the third that Leon accepted??
 
I wouldn’t be surprised if Belal was never even an option, seems like they are doing all they can to keep that guy away from the title.
 
No doubt they didn't want Leon/Belal in main event. Who knows who the 3rd fighter was but to openly give him credit for accepting to fight three guys and then not even give a fight on 300 sucks. Maybe want to hold Leon for the summer now. Certainly whenever they go back to UK he is on that.
 
Belal
Khamzat
Shavkat

Those 3 probably.

Khamzat said he won't fight during Ramadan.

Belal probably said yes but they held off on it because it would cause a riot if it was announced as the main event at UFC 300. More likely to put it on the next UK card in Manchester as the co main to Aspinall.

Shavkat, dunno why he would say no. I know he was injured in the WB fight but he should have been all healed up a while ago.
 
Last edited:
Russie said:
No doubt they didn't want Leon/Belal in main event. Who knows who the 3rd fighter was but to openly give him credit for accepting to fight three guys and then not even give a fight on 300 sucks. Maybe want to hold Leon for the summer now. Certainly whenever they go back to UK he is on that.
Yea I agree. Without knowing the details, it does feel like Leon was shit on here. like Dana was actually thanking Leon for not fighting on 300.
 
killakillakilla said:
Dana was intentionally vague about this last night but thanked Leon for accepting 3 different opponents for 300. But Leon isn’t fighting on 300? That’s odd to me because I don’t remember Dana saying why none of the 3 proposed fights actually made it to the 300 lineup.

1. I think you have to assume one is Belal and Belal definitely would’ve accepted that fight. I think the UFC viewed this fight as the very last option and only if they were absolutely desperate for another title fight on 300. Alex Pereira vs anyone would’ve taken the spot over this fight. But, the question I have is why they didn’t just add Leon vs Belal to 300 as an additional fight? Especially considering that they still need to add one fight to the card.

2. I think Leon was also offered a fight vs Khamzat but Khamzat turned it down due to Ramadan and maybe issues with his visa. I wonder what weight class UFC wanted this fight at if Khamzat agreed to it.

3. ? Who was the third that Leon accepted??
Yes, this had me thinking as well and I am very curious to see what was going on. I think it's almost certain that Leon vs Khamzat was 100% offered to both, Leon accepted as Dana said but Khamzat didn't.

I'll get to Belal after. I am curious what this other fight that was offered to Leon is. My guess is that it was suppose to be Islam vs Leon, but Islam turned it down for the reasons of Ramadan and that he's getting ready for a June fight and building his LW legacy. Or Shavkat and he turned it down for the same reason of Ramadan. Looking down at WW, it wasn't Colby, Usman, Burns, who are top 5. So I am pretty certain the last opponent was Islam or Shavkat.

Now, the Belal scenario is odd. If the fight was offered to Belal, why didn't he take it?? Or did he take it and the UFC just went in a different direction. Dana said Leon said yes to 3 opponetns, but didn't really specify what they said.

I think Belal likely said yes, but the UFC went with Perreira instead and will save Leon/Belal for a future event. I think the UFC sees they have enough for 300 and another title fight wont make a big difference
 
JKS said:
Yes, this had me thinking as well and I am very curious to see what was going on. I think it's almost certain that Leon vs Khamzat was 100% offered to both, Leon accepted as Dana said but Khamzat didn't.

I'll get to Belal after. I am curious what this other fight that was offered to Leon is. My guess is that it was suppose to be Islam vs Leon, but Islam turned it down for the reasons of Ramadan and that he's getting ready for a June fight and building his LW legacy. Or Shavkat and he turned it down for the same reason of Ramadan. Looking down at WW, it wasn't Colby, Usman, Burns, who are top 5. So I am pretty certain the last opponent was Islam or Shavkat.

Now, the Belal scenario is odd. If the fight was offered to Belal, why didn't he take it?? Or did he take it and the UFC just went in a different direction. Dana said Leon said yes to 3 opponetns, but didn't really specify what they said.

I think Belal likely said yes, but the UFC went with Perreira instead and will save Leon/Belal for a future event. I think the UFC sees they have enough for 300 and another title fight wont make a big difference
It could be that Belal wasn’t 1 of the 3 and the 3 were Islam, Shavkat, and Khamzat. If that were the case, Belal is probably pissed right now realizing he wasn’t offered the fight.

If Belal was offered the fight then I’m sure he accepted. Maybe they only wanted a certain number of title fights on 300 and adding Alex vs Hill took the last title fight spot? It’s weird to me though because it’s not like Leon vs Belal would be a huge money maker. I’d think the UFC would want to add it in the middle of such a stacked card as 300 but they didn’t. And they still have 1 fight to add.
 
killakillakilla said:
It could be that Belal wasn’t 1 of the 3 and the 3 were Islam, Shavkat, and Khamzat. If that were the case, Belal is probably pissed right now realizing he wasn’t offered the fight.

If Belal was offered the fight then I’m sure he accepted. Maybe they only wanted a certain number of title fights on 300 and adding Alex vs Hill took the last title fight spot? It’s weird to me though because it’s not like Leon vs Belal would be a huge money maker. I’d think the UFC would want to add it in the middle of such a stacked card as 300 but they didn’t. And they still have 1 fight to add.
Thinking about it more, I think the fights offered to Leon were Khamzat (which we know), Shavkat and Belal. The more I think about it, I don't think it was Islam because 300 features two high level LW fights in Justin/Max and Olivera/Arman and you got Poirier/BSD the event before. Considering those fights and that Islam already said he's fighting in June and the UFC knowing he doesn't fight during Ramadan, I don't think it was offered.

I watched the press conference part where he mentions Leon. Off topic but still on the topic, I think Dana made that point and praised Leon for accepting 3 opponents and then at the same time pointed the finger at the guys who turned it down. And I think that cause he brought Leon up out of nowhere. The reported asked about what he settled on and instead of mentioning the main event, he mentions the Leon scenario first. I think that shows that the other options turned it down. I think they really wanted Leon vs Khamzat.

I think they went for Khamzat/Leon, didn't happen and same with Shavkat. So they had to pick between Leon/Belal and Perreira/Hill and save the other fight for a future event. I think we'll see Belal vs Leon at 302 or 303.
 
Belal was obviously not offered the opportunity. He has clearly stated he'd accept the fight on at any date, including during Ramadan.

So my guess is the following based on Dana's desire to put on a needle moving fight and reason it didn't happen.

1. Khamzat - Visa issues + Ramadan
2. Shavkat - Injured
3. Islam- Ramadan
 
DW doesn't say the 3 guys offered to fight Leon turned the fights down either. They all could've agreed, but in the end the the UFC decided a headliner with Leon was just not big enough for 300.


Timestamped at 3:36

 
JKS said:
Thinking about it more, I think the fights offered to Leon were Khamzat (which we know), Shavkat and Belal. The more I think about it, I don't think it was Islam because 300 features two high level LW fights in Justin/Max and Olivera/Arman and you got Poirier/BSD the event before. Considering those fights and that Islam already said he's fighting in June and the UFC knowing he doesn't fight during Ramadan, I don't think it was offered.

I watched the press conference part where he mentions Leon. Off topic but still on the topic, I think Dana made that point and praised Leon for accepting 3 opponents and then at the same time pointed the finger at the guys who turned it down. And I think that cause he brought Leon up out of nowhere. The reported asked about what he settled on and instead of mentioning the main event, he mentions the Leon scenario first. I think that shows that the other options turned it down. I think they really wanted Leon vs Khamzat.

I think they went for Khamzat/Leon, didn't happen and same with Shavkat. So they had to pick between Leon/Belal and Perreira/Hill and save the other fight for a future event. I think we'll see Belal vs Leon at 302 or 303.
Yea I agree with this. I thought it was weird that Dana suddenly brought up Leon to thank him for accepting 3 different opponents. What weight do you think they wanted Leon vs Khamzat? I feel like they would’ve tried to book it for WW with full suspicion that it will likely turn to MW at some point along the way.
 
Shavkat (ankle injury)
Islam at 170 (Ramadan)
Khamzat (travel issue)

Belal was confirmed by shmo not to be one of the 3
 
Seems obvious the three were the believers of fairy tales

<WellThere>
 
killakillakilla said:
Yea I agree with this. I thought it was weird that Dana suddenly brought up Leon to thank him for accepting 3 different opponents. What weight do you think they wanted Leon vs Khamzat? I feel like they would've tried to book it for WW with full suspicion that it will likely turn to MW at some point along the way.
No doubt it was at WW. It's a win win for the UFC at WW. If Leon wins that it makes his legacy even better going Usman, Usman, Colby and Khamzat. But if Khamzat won, they get a pretty marketable champion as well.

Also,

forums.sherdog.com

News - Belal never got offered a fight w/ Edwards, unlikely to fight for the title next

As confirmed by David Schmulenson and Helen Yee: The UFC asked Leon about three different opponents for the UFC 300 main event, but for various reasons none of them went through. Expect Leon's next fight to be against one of the three, as the negotiations are already set in motion. The UFC...
forums.sherdog.com forums.sherdog.com

Guess Belal wasn't offered the fight.
 
All I know for sure is this proves Khamzat is a duck
 
