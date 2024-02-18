So who were the 3 opponents that were offered to Leon? And why is he not fighting on 300?

killakillakilla
Dana was intentionally vague about this last night but thanked Leon for accepting 3 different opponents for 300. But Leon isn’t fighting on 300? That’s odd to me because I don’t remember Dana saying why none of the 3 proposed fights actually made it to the 300 lineup.
1. I think you have to assume one is Belal and Belal definitely would’ve accepted that fight. I think the UFC viewed this fight as the very last option and only if they were absolutely desperate for another title fight on 300. Alex Pereira vs anyone would’ve taken the spot over this fight. But, the question I have is why they didn’t just add Leon vs Belal to 300 as an additional fight? Especially considering that they still need to add one fight to the card.
2. I think Leon was also offered a fight vs Khamzat but Khamzat turned it down due to Ramadan and maybe issues with his visa. I wonder what weight class UFC wanted this fight at if Khamzat agreed to it? I wouldn’t be surprised if Leon agreed to fight Khamzat at MW.
3. ? Who was the third that Leon accepted??
