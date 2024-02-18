So who were the 3 opponents that were offered to Leon? And why is he not fighting on 300?

Yes, this had me thinking as well and I am very curious to see what was going on. I think it's almost certain that Leon vs Khamzat was 100% offered to both, Leon accepted as Dana said but Khamzat didn't.



I'll get to Belal after. I am curious what this other fight that was offered to Leon is. My guess is that it was suppose to be Islam vs Leon, but Islam turned it down for the reasons of Ramadan and that he's getting ready for a June fight and building his LW legacy. Or Shavkat and he turned it down for the same reason of Ramadan. Looking down at WW, it wasn't Colby, Usman, Burns, who are top 5. So I am pretty certain the last opponent was Islam or Shavkat.



Now, the Belal scenario is odd. If the fight was offered to Belal, why didn't he take it?? Or did he take it and the UFC just went in a different direction. Dana said Leon said yes to 3 opponetns, but didn't really specify what they said.



I think Belal likely said yes, but the UFC went with Perreira instead and will save Leon/Belal for a future event. I think the UFC sees they have enough for 300 and another title fight wont make a big difference