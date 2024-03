Spath said: Shara will kick Potieria’s ass. Perhaps literally. Not really a step up after Bruno Silva, it feels like, but I’ll take it Click to expand...

This feels like the type of fight where Shara should thrive just based on the style Ihor presents. He will most likely fight at the kicking range trying to use his longer boxing he showcased last time but I think he wilts to the kicks pretty quickly since Shara seemed to pick on similar guys before the UFC.I’d actually take Bruno Silva against Potieria.I’m guessing they want a highlight here and Ihor is scrappy enough to engage in the war Shara will bring.