Alexander Volkov vs. Jailton Almeida no longer happening on UFC 302

Volkov should aim to keep it in the centre and time a knee on the double leg. If he gets taken down which he probably will he should just try to land elbows and cut Jailton and maybe stun him a bit. We all know volkov isn’t fat enough to just sub with little effort

But then again I’m just a casual
 
Kenny Powerth said:
Jailton via not fighting like a dumbass like last fight and being more well rounded
Jailton isn't more well rounded though. He's just a brazilian crotch-diving blanket.

Too bad this isn't 5 rounds. Hopefully Volkov still manages to cave his boring brains in just like Big Blaydes did.
 
Bet under 1.5

Either volkov kos him early or gets subbed early

Hope volkov sleeps him viciously
 
Great fight. Too bad it's not on the Brazil card. (Ain't no way we seeing poatan on that one)

Almeida will be the favorite here, right? -160? Would be higher if it wasn't such a quick turnaround
 
