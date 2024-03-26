Alexander Volkov vs. Jailton Almeida no longer happening on UFC 302

Jailton via not fighting like a dumbass like last fight and being more well rounded
Yeah this seems like the most likely outcome. It's still tough to fight 3 months after being KO'd but he should take this.Jailton will probably take Volkov down with ease to decision.
I think this fight plays out like Volkov/RomanovJailton isn't more well rounded though. He's just a brazilian crotch-diving blanket.
Too bad this isn't 5 rounds. Hopefully Volkov still manages to cave his boring brains in just like Big Blaydes did.
He's very good. Wtf are you onVolkov isn't good. Almeida should run over him