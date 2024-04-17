  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

Media June 2024 Most STACKED Month Of Cards in UFC History?

Black9

Black9

Blue Belt
@Blue
Joined
Dec 9, 2023
Messages
912
Reaction score
4,837
UFC 302, UFC 303, and UFC Saudi: Whittaker vs Khamzat?
Most excited i've been for back-to-back-to back cards in a long time

UFC 302 Islam vs Poirier and Strickland vs Costa - June 1st
ufc 302.jpg

UFC Fight Night: Saudi: Khamzat vs Robert Whittaker and Sergei Pavolvich vs Alexander Volkov - June 22nd
whitt.jpg


UFC 303: Conor vs Chandler - June 29th
ufc 303.jpg
 
Last edited:
giphy.gif
 
Only Whittaker vs Khamzat is an actual top fight.

those other two main events are meh. Not sure who really gives a shit about conor. He's a coke head, drug addict bum fighter now, He'll be dispatched quickly and we'll all wonder what the fuss was about. Islam fight is just a gimme for Dana's new pet.

of course this will make chandler an MMA GOD and he'll get any match he asks for after fighting a thrice cooked conor, then chandler will be the new goat for a while, truly riviting.

Davidjacksonjones said:
Three banger fights
I'm probably most excited about Rob Vs Khamzat out of the three

it's the only one that will be competitive.
 
It kind of has to be considering May is the least stacked month of cards in UFC history
 
Last March & July were both pretty fantastic on paper & delivered.
 
I somehow had no idea UFC 303: Chandler vs McGregor was official.

It's been going on for sooooo long I must have missed the one time it was actually real.
 
Siver! said:
I somehow had no idea UFC 303: Chandler vs McGregor was official.

It's been going on for sooooo long I must have missed the one time it was actually real.

Dana officially announced it in the UFC 300 post-fight media conference.

 
Most excited for McGregor this of course. Second would be Dustin.

Hope Khamzat gets KTFO’d
 
RockyLockridge said:
Only Whittaker vs Khamzat is an actual top fight.

those other two main events are meh. Not sure who really gives a shit about conor. He's a coke head, drug addict bum fighter now, He'll be dispatched quickly and we'll all wonder what the fuss was about. Islam fight is just a gimme for Dana's new pet.

of course this will make chandler an MMA GOD and he'll get any match he asks for after fighting a thrice cooked conor, then chandler will be the new goat for a while, truly riviting.


it's the only one that will be competitive.

Said it on my previous post, but i think you're sleeping on Costa vs Strickland.

To a lesser degree Mcgregor vs Chandler will probably have one of the most exciting brawling opening rounds in UFC history.
 
RockyLockridge said:
Not sure who really gives a shit about conor. He's a coke head, drug addict bum fighter now, He'll be dispatched quickly and we'll all wonder what the fuss was about. Islam fight is just a gimme for Dana's new pet.

of course this will make chandler an MMA GOD and he'll get any match he asks for after fighting a thrice cooked conor, then chandler will be the new goat for a while, truly riviting.


Well, let's see about that ... Conor is probably a bit washed, and I never really bought into the idea that he was some MMA god in the first place, but Chandler is a short lightweight who draws himself into wild exchanges. And if there is one thing that Conor is good at then it's counter punching - and hitting the target.

I won't be surprised if Conor manages to win this one. I'm a stronger believer in Makhachev mauling Poirier.

... Still looking a lot more forward to Whittaker vs Chimaev than the two other fights, though :)
 
Black9 said:
Said it on my previous post, but i think you're sleeping on Costa vs Strickland.

To a lesser degree Mcgregor vs Chandler will probably have one of the most exciting brawling opening rounds in UFC history.

Im not counting that because it's not a headliner but yeah great fight.
 
The cards are actually pretty shallow. Outside of the main and comain events the month is far from stacked.
 
The free card is the best one. The PPV’s are very top heavy.
 
Walker vs Oezdemir O1.5

Walker it's quieter than usual and at the same time Oezdemir doesn't fall on these tricks.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

