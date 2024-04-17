Black9
UFC 302, UFC 303, and UFC Saudi: Whittaker vs Khamzat?
Most excited i've been for back-to-back-to back cards in a long time
UFC 302 Islam vs Poirier and Strickland vs Costa - June 1st
UFC Fight Night: Saudi: Khamzat vs Robert Whittaker and Sergei Pavolvich vs Alexander Volkov - June 22nd
UFC 303: Conor vs Chandler - June 29th
Last edited: