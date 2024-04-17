Only Whittaker vs Khamzat is an actual top fight.



those other two main events are meh. Not sure who really gives a shit about conor. He's a coke head, drug addict bum fighter now, He'll be dispatched quickly and we'll all wonder what the fuss was about. Islam fight is just a gimme for Dana's new pet.



of course this will make chandler an MMA GOD and he'll get any match he asks for after fighting a thrice cooked conor, then chandler will be the new goat for a while, truly riviting.





it's the only one that will be competitive.