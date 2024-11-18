Is 2024 the Saltiest year In Sherdog history?

RockyLockridge
And Honestly, I can't blame them. Look at all the bullshit that has gone on this year
- Dricus Beats Strickland in a contentious decision, Sparks massive debate on who won the fight
- O'Malley gets a Bullshit gimme title fight against Vera
- Khamzat Pulls out of the saudi arabia card, One of the most anticipated fights of the year
- Conor Ruins UFC 303, Getting the chandler fight cancelled
- Aspinall has to defend an interim title, The first Interim title defense in almost a decade
- Sherdogs least favourite wrestlefucker Belal Muhammad wins the title to Sherdog's dismay
- Valentina Shevchenko Reclaims her title in dominant fashion against sherdogs favourite cutie in a fight sherdog generally calls boring
- Izzy gets a title shot he doesn't deserve. Gets strangled by Dricus
- Sherdogs Second Least favourite wrestlefucker, Merab Dvalishvili Wins UFC title in another fight sherdog calls boring
- Pena; Whom most of sherdog dislikes (to put it nicely) Wins a title in an incredibly contentious fashion
- Roundtree Jr gets a title shot, Ankalaev gets snubbed
- Aldo gets robbed against Bautista
- Fan favourite max Holloway gets Decapitated by Illa
- Sherdogs husband, Robert whittaker Gets Crunched badly by khamzat
- Jones Holds the HW title Hostage for an entire year to fight a squash match
- having to watch Jones and Trump on your TV screen after a fight no one wanted
- Belal pulls out of the Shavkat fight
- TWO FACTOR AUTHENTICATION driving boomers crazy (Via @IndyCovaHart)
It's been a Bizzare year. Which one of these happenings is your favourite? Which one pissed you off the most?
