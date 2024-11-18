  • We are requiring that all users add Two-Step Verification (2FA) to their accounts, as found here: https://forums.sherdog.com/account/security Within one week, we will automatically set this up, so please make the necessary arrangements. Reach out to an admin if you encounter issues, and we apologize for any inconvenience.

Is 2024 the Saltiest year In Sherdog history?

And Honestly, I can't blame them. Look at all the bullshit that has gone on this year

- Dricus Beats Strickland in a contentious decision, Sparks massive debate on who won the fight
- O'Malley gets a Bullshit gimme title fight against Vera
- Khamzat Pulls out of the saudi arabia card, One of the most anticipated fights of the year
- Conor Ruins UFC 303, Getting the chandler fight cancelled
- Aspinall has to defend an interim title, The first Interim title defense in almost a decade
- Sherdogs least favourite wrestlefucker Belal Muhammad wins the title to Sherdog's dismay
- Valentina Shevchenko Reclaims her title in dominant fashion against sherdogs favourite cutie in a fight sherdog generally calls boring
- Izzy gets a title shot he doesn't deserve. Gets strangled by Dricus
- Sherdogs Second Least favourite wrestlefucker, Merab Dvalishvili Wins UFC title in another fight sherdog calls boring
- Pena; Whom most of sherdog dislikes (to put it nicely) Wins a title in an incredibly contentious fashion
- Roundtree Jr gets a title shot, Ankalaev gets snubbed
- Aldo gets robbed against Bautista
- Fan favourite max Holloway gets Decapitated by Illa
- Sherdogs husband, Robert whittaker Gets Crunched badly by khamzat
- Jones Holds the HW title Hostage for an entire year to fight a squash match
- having to watch Jones and Trump on your TV screen after a fight no one wanted
- Belal pulls out of the Shavkat fight
- TWO FACTOR AUTHENTICATION driving boomers crazy (Via @IndyCovaHart)

It's been a Bizzare year. Which one of these happenings is your favourite? Which one pissed you off the most?
 
Last edited:
Only thing that salted me up was Jones not fighting Aspinall
Him fighting Stipe didn't bother me except for the pre-ordained result
Also Grasso losing didn't bother me much but Shev winning did a bit
 
I had completely forgotten the DDP-Izzy fight.

I can remember the KKF Erceg fight and the Hooker-Gamrot fight, but DDP-Izzy is foggy as hell. Must have been boring.
 
RockyLockridge said:
Illa, Dricus, Alex, Merab, and Valentina are all worth rooting from IMO.
I think we have the most unlikable current champs in quite some time. Nobody likes Ilia, Dricus, or Merab
 
RockyLockridge said:
How not to like Illa or Dricus?

both always have great fights, both fighters get finishes.
Topuria talks a bunch of shit and so does DDP tbh. Not champs that casuals will tune in for. Then you've got Belal and Islam
 
PrideNverDies said:
I think we have the most unlikable current champs in quite some time. Nobody likes Ilia, Dricus, or Merab
You’re crazy if you don’t like Ilia, that dude brings heat and decapitates people.
 
Gabe said:
You’re crazy if you don’t like Ilia, that dude brings heat and decapitates people.
He's disrespectful AF and talks tons of shit, acts like an unlikeable dbag. Nobody was rooting for him against Max and still aren't that fond of him
 
I like it. I just wish Conor and Colby could've won a fight this year to see this entire website go into a conniption.
 
