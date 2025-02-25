have UFC pullouts have increased in the past year?

Sean Chowdhury
a year ago, Umar pulls out against sandhagen for their fight scheduled in August, the co main event of UFC 294 of costa-khamzat and the main event of oliveira-Islam 2 falls apart, 1 month later ufc 295's main event falls apart as Jones gets hurt. Then mcgregor pulls out against chandler and khamzat pulls out against whittaker cancelling the main event of back to back cards in June 2024. Belal is supposed to fight shavkat in december, he gets hurt and pulls out cancelling the original UFC 310 main event. In the very next card, Arman pulls out 1 day before fight night cancelling 311's main event. And now the co main of 313 is cancelled. That's like a total of 10 big fights in the co main or main event of a card being cancelled in a 16 month span, it seems like pullouts have increased