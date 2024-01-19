TGArthur
You can't lose if you win the fight.
Dana on Saudi Arabia event
UFC CEO Dana White sat down with Canadian television partner Sportsnet to discuss various topics ahead of UFC 297 Saturday night, including the promotion's decision to postpone its March 2 Saudi Arabia card to an unannounced date in June.
According to Ariel Helwani of MMAFighting, the UFC's reasoning for moving it was related to the quality of the fight card.
White disputed those reports Thursday, providing a different rationale for the date change.
White clarified that the event will remain a Fight Night card without a championship fight at the top of the bill. He added that there were a few unnamed fights the promotion wanted to put together that didn't align with the UFC's scheduling purposes."Yes, we moved to card [to June]," White said. "And, I know there's been a lot of talk about that the card wasn't good enough. We never even proposed the card to them. We didn't tell Saudi Arabia about one fight, so, that's a bunch of bulls***."
White has still yet to reveal a main event for UFC 300 and won't solidify whether or not his biggest star, Conor McGregor, will fight in June opposite Michael Chandler or, quite frankly, any opponent.
UFC 297 is headlined by Sean Strickland and Dricus Du Plessis for the middleweight strap and co-headlined by a vacant women's bantamweight championship bout between Raquel Pennington and Mayra Bueno Silva.
Both fights are scheduled for five rounds, as Pennington vs. Silva is only the second title fight in the division's history that doesn't feature Ronda Rousey or Amanda Nunes.
