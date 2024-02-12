Paulsp
Black Belt
@Black
- Joined
- Dec 3, 2017
- Messages
- 6,211
- Reaction score
- 4,026
“I will fight everybody,” Chimaev told MMA Uncensored. “Leon, [Dricus] Du Plessis, anyone, but not [during] Ramadan. I think Ramadan [is during] UFC 300.
“Maybe somebody in Saudi Arabia,” he concluded. “I want to fight there. Not fighting in Ramadan anymore.”
UFC Saudi Arabia was originally planned to take place in the city of Riyadh next month (Sat., March 2, 2024). Ultimately, the promotion pushed the event back with intentions to “blow the doors off” the arena, according to UFC CEO, Dana White (not because the original line up was subpar).
Link: https://www.mmamania.com/2024/2/12/...00-rumors-not-fighting-in-ramadan-anymore-mma
Previous / Old posts:
As per Ariel
Last edited by a moderator: