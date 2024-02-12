News Khamzat Chimaev shuts down UFC 300 rumors - ‘Not fighting in Ramadan anymore’

“I will fight everybody,” Chimaev told MMA Uncensored. “Leon, [Dricus] Du Plessis, anyone, but not [during] Ramadan. I think Ramadan [is during] UFC 300.

“Maybe somebody in Saudi Arabia,” he concluded. “I want to fight there. Not fighting in Ramadan anymore.”

UFC Saudi Arabia was originally planned to take place in the city of Riyadh next month (Sat., March 2, 2024). Ultimately, the promotion pushed the event back with intentions to “blow the doors off” the arena, according to UFC CEO, Dana White (not because the original line up was subpar).

Link: https://www.mmamania.com/2024/2/12/...00-rumors-not-fighting-in-ramadan-anymore-mma


As per Ariel





 
They would be better off just bumping Gaethje vs Holloway up to the main event & adding Edwards vs Muhammad as the co-main rather than do some bullshit like this when Chimaev can't even consistently make the weight class lol.
 
Oh shit he leaked it again

Cgb9NXbUIAEYl63.jpg
 
Khamzat is on record of saying he needs 3 months to get his body ready if he fights at WW again........
 
We know khamzat can't fight in the states.


Not sure how close they are to him being able to fight in the states.

Wouldn't hold my breathe oh Khamzat.
 
Is this the same nose that told us Aspinall vs Pereira is the big announcement for UFC 300.

I guess this fight is a little less silly and stupid, but not too far off.

Maybe he can announce Derrick Lewis vs Clay Guida for UFC 300 too, go for it I say

Looks like from his tweets he's came up with a bunch of random 4 fights and you just picked one as the headline title, seems like he's just throwing guys who aren't booked in the air and hoping something sticks
 
