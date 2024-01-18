Wong_Wongster_Irish
Saudi Arabia royal advisor and chairman of entertainment wants McGregor to fight in the kingdom.
Royalty recognizes royalty. The Saudis want a McGregor card, claims to be good friends with McGregor and want to have Conor fight in the kingdom.
