News Saudi Arabia wants UFC to provide them with a Conor McGregor event. “We are ready for [Mcgregor]

Will Conor get the biggest fight pursue in history if this happens?

  • Yes

  • No

  • Maybe, it will be huge for sure

Conor vs Mas
Both can roll up in rented Lambo's and sparkling robes.


In reality though it's hilarious that the UFC got a weak card rejected and postponed for better talent and now they're calling for McGregor. These guys are making the biggest fights in boxing and seem to want MMA too.
 
Conor vs Glasszat


mcgregor.gif
 
