Unheralded Truth
Brown Belt
Platinum Member
- Joined
- May 14, 2017
- Messages
- 3,516
- Reaction score
- 6,053
Magomedov, known in MMA as Shara Bullet, made his UFC middleweight debut last year with a unanimous decision over Brazilian Bruno Silva. The Russian is scheduled to fight his
next fight in June at the UFC in Saudi Arabia.
Ramadan is ahead, are you more likely to gain or lose weight during this time?
— It’s different for everyone. Some will gain and others, on the contrary, lose weight. I think that I will most likely lose a bit to 88 - 89 kg, but then I will gain back those 2 - 3 kilograms.
What do you hope to headline, for example the Chimaev - Adesanya fight sounded plausible not so long ago in rumors?
— I would like exactly that fight to take place, yes. Because if Chimaev suddenly would get injured, I can come in as the substitute and give people what they expect from two strikers.
I think such sparks leaves few people indifferent.
What is your forecast for the battle between Magomed Ismailov (ACA) and Anatoly Tokov (Bellator)?
— Magomed is my friend and comrade, he always helps me in preparation, but Tokov... I have never seen him live and I have never trained with him, so I can't assess his level at this
moment. As a friend and comrade, I will root for Magomed Ismailov. I think this rematch should take place, Ismailov wanted it and now got it. All that remains is to avenge this defeat,”
Magomedov told Match TV.
Source (in Russian): https://matchtv.ru/boxing/matchtvne...et__o_vozmozhnom_pojedinke_Chimajev__Adesanja
next fight in June at the UFC in Saudi Arabia.
Ramadan is ahead, are you more likely to gain or lose weight during this time?
— It’s different for everyone. Some will gain and others, on the contrary, lose weight. I think that I will most likely lose a bit to 88 - 89 kg, but then I will gain back those 2 - 3 kilograms.
What do you hope to headline, for example the Chimaev - Adesanya fight sounded plausible not so long ago in rumors?
— I would like exactly that fight to take place, yes. Because if Chimaev suddenly would get injured, I can come in as the substitute and give people what they expect from two strikers.
I think such sparks leaves few people indifferent.
What is your forecast for the battle between Magomed Ismailov (ACA) and Anatoly Tokov (Bellator)?
— Magomed is my friend and comrade, he always helps me in preparation, but Tokov... I have never seen him live and I have never trained with him, so I can't assess his level at this
moment. As a friend and comrade, I will root for Magomed Ismailov. I think this rematch should take place, Ismailov wanted it and now got it. All that remains is to avenge this defeat,”
Magomedov told Match TV.
Source (in Russian): https://matchtv.ru/boxing/matchtvne...et__o_vozmozhnom_pojedinke_Chimajev__Adesanja