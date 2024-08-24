Shamil Musaev - best welterweight?

Curious on folks thought on Shamil Musaev. He's dominated the PFL Welterweight season thus far. His striking and power is top notch and his defensive (and offensive) wrestling is also outstanding. Neither top wrestlers like Storley or Ramazanov could impose their wrestling on him. Musaev did tire a bit in his fight tonight against Ramazanov, but Ramazanov forced a lot of wrestling, so I don't believe Musaev has cardio issues. I can't see where Belal has an advantage and I think Musaev wins easily against all the top UFC welterweights. I feel like only Shavkat would be intriguing. How do you all see Musaev?