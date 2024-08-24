Shamil Musaev - best welterweight?

bcwubi said: Curious on folks thought on Shamil Musaev. He's dominated the PFL Welterweight season thus far. His striking and power is top notch and his defensive (and offensive) wrestling is also outstanding. Neither top wrestlers like Storley or Ramazanov could impose their wrestling on him. Musaev did tire a bit in his fight tonight against Ramazanov, but Ramazanov forced a lot of wrestling, so I don't believe Musaev has cardio issues. I can't see where Belal has an advantage and I think Musaev wins easily against all the top UFC welterweights. I feel like only Shavkat would be intriguing. How do you all see Musaev? Click to expand...

I think Murad Ramanzanov is a talented prospect with strong wrestling but just that and fairly unproven, he's got the Ruziboev win but didn't Buckley just wrestle Ruziboev? And Storley is solid but I think he'd struggle to keep a top 10 rank in the UFC, he'd expose some for having no wrestling but get whooped by a lot of others. He's a pretty one dimension, oddly sized WW who's striking is kinda slow and unathletic. Shamil has impressive striking and defensive wrestling but Storley, Murad and Uros are his only notable wins. Shamil is also kinda undersized for 170 and has fought a lot at 155, he was supposed to fight Gamrot but it never happened. While I never saw his fight with 10-4 (now 11-8) Pietrak, he went to a draw with him somewhat recently which is a huge asterisk.I'd say if he looks sensational vs Umalatov we can talk. Umalatov has really solid striking and wrestling and is much more proven than Murad or Storley in my opinion. To be honest once Bellator and PFL merge guys like Kuramagomedov and Jason Jackson are huge tests too. I am in no way confident Shamil makes easy work or even beats Belal, Shavkat, Leon etc. But that said, UFC WW division is pretty shallow and trash still, I think Shamil, Kuramagomedov and Umalatov would all he top 10.