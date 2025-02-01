  • Work is still on-going to rebuild the site styling and features. Please report any issues you may experience so we can look into it.

Facing easier competition in UFC

UFC's sheer refusal to sign the best talents, biased match-making/tomato-can cherry picking, and influx of MMA talents from the around world seem to make this possible.

For instance, MVP's toughest fights of his career so far has been Lima and Storley. He's 1-2 against them, but in my opinion, should've been 0-3.

Look at Storley, no one really knows about the guy, but this guy is probably as good as prime Colby and no one will really remember the guy in a few years. The guy ran into absolute monsters in Amosov and Musaev, who's probably better than half the top 10 in UFC, only losses of his career. I know people hate on Colby, but he was as legit as they come.

I love Paddy, but I don't think his ceiling is that high. I remember telling people Gordon is better than Paddy, but people thought he was a tomato can. UFC signed Paddy at 26 yo, but there's a 27yo ONEfc Champ Akbar Abdullaev who is much better than Paddy will ever be.

Like, in a lightweight division, which has historically been a strong division, Grant Dawson is 11-1-1 in UFC, 23-2-1 overall. Danny Sabatello is a very similar version of the guy at BW. You don't know who the hell Danny Sabatello is? A lot of people don't, but he's fairly on par with Dawson when it comes to their skillset. I rate Sabatello higher head to head.

Dawson is nearing the title shot or top 10, but Sabatello might be retired. Sabatello only lost to Stots and Magomed, better fighters than any opponents Dawson faced in 6+ years of his UFC career.

And the list goes on. UFC just doesn't seem to sign the best guys any more. And thus have plenty tomato cans to feed to guys like they like, O'Malley for instance. Sabatello would have wiped the floor with O'Malley but thanks to UFC''s approach to O'Malley as if he's their long lost infant son, O'Malley is ranked in top 3 in the world and Sabatello is outside top 50. Most recently, they were feeding a series of tomato cans to Doo Ho Choi, I'm guessing that Korean market is still worth keeping, and it finally seems to have paid off. I think Doumbe would have knocked MVP out to the next week if MVP has stayed.

UFC has always claimed to be the premier organization in the world. Never was, and never will be.
 
It's a business. MVP isn't and never was a world class fighter, plenty of WWs and MWs outside the UFC beat this guy. Quality of UFC fighter is pretty low and well curated based on style, nationality, personality and looks.
 
you seem to be so sure of the outcomes to fights that will never happen.
 
HuskySamoan said:
It's a business. MVP isn't and never was a world class fighter, plenty of WWs and MWs outside the UFC beat this guy. Quality of UFC fighter is pretty low and well curated based on style, nationality, personality and looks.
Yeah but it's a business that's sucky sucky for fans tho :(
 
Sean Chowdhury said:
Musaev is a beast, if UFC signs him I really think he could become champ
I want

HW: Nemkov
MW : Eblen from PFlator
WW: Musaev from PFL
LW: Akbar from OneFC, Hughes from PFL
FW : Pico from PFLator
BW: Rajbali from Rizin, he's probably BW.

WMMA: Sezawa from Rizin, Ditcheva from PFL
 
Doubled-edged sword, this.

Bellator, ONE, ACA, KSW, all have fighters that beat most of the UFC roster, sure, that's true - but we've seen a lot of these massively hyped fighters who actually come to the UFC hit a ceiling sooner or later.

The UFC roster is sooooo deep that of course the bottom tier fighters are not very good, they're either completely inexperienced or they're there to test other completely inexperienced fighters, and that's a good thing.

But at the top, I don't give many fighters in those other promotions much of a chance of coming in and dominating the entire division.

You hear it a lot, lots and lots of drum beating for this or that super prospect sure as sugar they all have weaknesses and aren't as perfect as people claim.

That's because those other orgs are also curating rosters that suit whatever style of fighter they're pushing.
 
I think nemkov would be better off at LHW since he would get tooled at HW by someone like aspinall or jones while he has a good shot at winning gold fighting magomed or pereira
 
it's more like people hype wrong people then they fall. i mean look at paddy for example, probably biggest hyped prospect in a long while. I was telling ppl Gordon is better than him, they just wouldn't listen.

look at jiri. ran through everybody other than pereira. pereira just ran through everybody since getting to ufc too.

and it's gotta be said, UFC have great fighters too. when you go up through fire, you can lose for sure. Unless you go tomato cans route like O'Malley and so on.

also, drug testing can come into play i think;;; not to mention they might have peaked before coming over..
 
Sean Chowdhury said:
I think nemkov would be better off at LHW since he would get tooled at HW by someone like aspinall or jones while he has a good shot at winning gold fighting magomed or pereira
yeah but don't think he can make it any more...
 
Like most recently, I guess Asakura got an undeserved title shots right? Some hyped him, but I said he sucks cuz he sucks. If you get the right fighter whose hype is justified, upsets can happen, but they will go on to have a great career.
 
Also let's not forget, UFC sometimes cut top 5 fighters for no reason. Askarov is the last guy Pantoja lost to. He also went to a draw against Moreno. He lost to Kai as a huge favourite, but it was pretty close too.
 
People still think that UFC has the best fighters? lol

I stopped watching UFC because I realized I can watch higher level fighters outside of the UFC

If they sign some of them I will watch again. But I'm not delusional and stupid to think that Glover, Strickland and those guys are the best in the world
 
Mousasi vs Izzy is the fight we needed, but we got Strickland vs Izzy...
 
The UFC has the highest consistency of top tier fighters, people usually seem to only be able to name a handful of guys from other organisation who they believe to have any potential, but its on the basis of them fighting guys who on average are much lower comp than ufc.
 
UFC is definitely deeper...but other than that...


giphy.gif
 
