Facing easier competition in UFC

UFC's sheer refusal to sign the best talents, biased match-making/tomato-can cherry picking, and influx of MMA talents from the around world seem to make this possible.



For instance, MVP's toughest fights of his career so far has been Lima and Storley. He's 1-2 against them, but in my opinion, should've been 0-3.



Look at Storley, no one really knows about the guy, but this guy is probably as good as prime Colby and no one will really remember the guy in a few years. The guy ran into absolute monsters in Amosov and Musaev, who's probably better than half the top 10 in UFC, only losses of his career. I know people hate on Colby, but he was as legit as they come.



I love Paddy, but I don't think his ceiling is that high. I remember telling people Gordon is better than Paddy, but people thought he was a tomato can. UFC signed Paddy at 26 yo, but there's a 27yo ONEfc Champ Akbar Abdullaev who is much better than Paddy will ever be.



Like, in a lightweight division, which has historically been a strong division, Grant Dawson is 11-1-1 in UFC, 23-2-1 overall. Danny Sabatello is a very similar version of the guy at BW. You don't know who the hell Danny Sabatello is? A lot of people don't, but he's fairly on par with Dawson when it comes to their skillset. I rate Sabatello higher head to head.



Dawson is nearing the title shot or top 10, but Sabatello might be retired. Sabatello only lost to Stots and Magomed, better fighters than any opponents Dawson faced in 6+ years of his UFC career.



And the list goes on. UFC just doesn't seem to sign the best guys any more. And thus have plenty tomato cans to feed to guys like they like, O'Malley for instance. Sabatello would have wiped the floor with O'Malley but thanks to UFC''s approach to O'Malley as if he's their long lost infant son, O'Malley is ranked in top 3 in the world and Sabatello is outside top 50. Most recently, they were feeding a series of tomato cans to Doo Ho Choi, I'm guessing that Korean market is still worth keeping, and it finally seems to have paid off. I think Doumbe would have knocked MVP out to the next week if MVP has stayed.



UFC has always claimed to be the premier organization in the world. Never was, and never will be.