Cold War between various MMA Organizations, who will come on top ? (2025-2030)

Officialy there is nothing going on behind the scene, but unofficialy it's another story.An insider reporter that there is a huge dislike, hatred, greed and fear going on between these MMA organizations who appear to work similar as mafia.The UFC is clearly the biggest octopus with the biggest audience and revenue and the roster with the most depth.Will the UFC monopoly ends and the world of MMA will be shattered into an oligopoly ?ACA has a better control of russian MMA than the UFC, and KSW eastern europe. One territory is south east Asia. PFL is the only rival that competes with the UFC in the US. Bellator is a future sunken boat. GFL will try emerge in 2025, they want to make a franchise they said, but with the way they are making move revealed more than they thave too much ambition that they can afford.Money speak for itself after all the only way to thrive is to be able to sustain yourself in the long run. All these organizations have controversies, and some of them are tied to money laundering schemes.But is that important to know ? Absolutely not. The source of money is irelevant, only money is not.So, who do you think will come on top in the next five years ?The UFC will still be number one of course, it would be foolish to think otherwise, but who will errupt as number two ?Bellator will collapse eventually it can't just end goodPFL will remain the main rival of the UFC, signing talents all over the worldOne will grasp more control over the asian market and keeping raising funds from shady investorsACA will develop more of their roster in depth, very stable fundingsGFL will fail miserablyAn insider reported that there is a hidden cold war between One and the UFC. The UFC aggressively is trying to establish itself in China, but there is clearly a lack of chinese fighters. One on the other hand is trying to schedule event in US soil. That insider also claimed that the UFC is the best, not because they are doing the best but because they were first before the others. He may be not wrong, as we saw, many of world class promising prospects were not signed in the UFC, and many drew conclusions : "They are too big to care about everyone" "They don't want the best anymore, only the cheapest".In the end of the day, who will have the best most competitive roster ? The organization that signs the best prospects indeed. Quality over Quantity always. There are at least today as we speak five prospects per weightclass who had proved to be potential future elite worldclass fighters. But most of them are not even getting in touch with these big organizations.Because the big organizations fighters main priority is not signing fighters, but market shares, audience, and raising funds from investors. But in the end, you need to have a product to sell, having a product and not being able to sustain it and sell it would be a disaster, but being able to have a product and not be able to sell it is worth the same, nothing. It will be about finding balance between the two.GFL will fail, why ? 90% of the money they invested are on old retired washed up fighters who are in despair for an easy paycheck, post prime fighters who lost their appetite for greatness.When you invest on the past generation, only the past belongs to you. It would be wiser to invest on the future, make it mandatory to sign half of your fighers below 27 years old, so they can last.Bellator used to pay Gegard Mousasi 700K dollars per fight. And he complained about wanting more money. 700K dollars ? It's enough to bring a dozen of killers young prospects from all around the globe, make them fight each others two times. DId Mousasi draw any crowd ? Did Bellator made any money back with Mousasi ? No.PFL gave millions to Ngannou. And now I'm sure they regret it. It was a disaster. With millions of dollars, you could easily sign forty fifty fighters, prospects, young, undefeated or a few losses record who still will be in the game in the next 7 10 years.When I look at Bellator and PFL, the only thing I see is bad move. Yaroslav Amosov was 24-0 when he faced Logan Storley (11-0). Zero promotion, before the fight, zero promotion after the fight, even months after, even for the people who knew Yaroslav and Logan, they didn't even knew that they had fought. Shamil Musaev was (19-0) when he fought Magomed Umalatov (17-0), no-one even knew the fight happened in the first place. Shamil Musaev fighting for PFL is the best P4P welterweight in the world, clearly, but he is less known than any fighters of the top 10 of the welterweight division.An insider reported that, the UFC still to this day cast a shadow on all others organizations.So, what do you think ? Who will emerge on top in 2030 ? Will Bellator and PFL continue to make bad moves ? Right now the UFC is not feeling threatened by it's rivals, but soon it will. The world is a small place, and everyone is ruled by greed.Four organizations are considred big worldwide :#1 UFC#2 PFL#3 One#4 ACAKSW and Rizin and others are considered as medium. Rizin only want to develop japanese MMA and has not intention to compete as a dominant global power, Rizin CEO is in good terms with Dana?Chatri and Davis are hostile to Dana as much Dana is hostile to them. Khasiev is more neutral to all. Who shall become the king of all ? Or will they all continue to rule over their kindgom ?I hope PFL and ACA and One outgrow the UFC, to make the world an oligopoly and thus a better place. I will leave you to formulate your own opinion. Thank you for your time reading this.