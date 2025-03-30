PFL 2025 Tournament Winners

'Suga Daddy'

'Suga Daddy'

The PFL tournament starts on Thursday so thought it would be a good time to post for bragging rights on predicting the winners in August.
I know the PFL isn't popular right now but I always find predicting the winners of these things to be a bit of fun.

Featherweights & Welterweights
www.tapology.com

PFL 2025 World Tournament: First Round 1 | MMA Event | Tapology

PFL 2025 World Tournament takes place Thursday, April 3, 2025 with 10 fights at Universal Studios Florida in Orlando, Florida . View fight card, video, results, predictions, and news.
www.tapology.com www.tapology.com

Bantamweights & Women's Flyweights
www.tapology.com

PFL 2025 World Tournament: First Round 2 | MMA Event | Tapology

PFL 2025 World Tournament takes place Friday, April 11, 2025 with 10 fights at Universal Studios Florida in Orlando, Florida . View fight card, video, results, predictions, and news.
www.tapology.com www.tapology.com

Lightweights & Middleweights
www.tapology.com

PFL 2025 World Tournament: First Round 3 | MMA Event | Tapology

PFL 2025 World Tournament takes place Friday, April 18, 2025 with 10 fights at Universal Studios Florida in Orlando, Florida . View fight card, video, results, predictions, and news.
www.tapology.com www.tapology.com

Light Heavyweights & Heavyweights
www.tapology.com

PFL 2025 World Tournament: First Round 4 | MMA Event | Tapology

PFL 2025 World Tournament takes place Thursday, May 1, 2025 with 9 fights at Universal Studios Florida in Orlando, Florida. View fight card, video, results, predictions, and news.
www.tapology.com www.tapology.com

Personally I've got:

Women's Flyweight - Taila Santos
Bantamweight - Savarjon Khamidov
Featherweight - Movlid Khaybulaev
Lightweight - Gadzhi Rabadanov
Welterweight - Magomed Umalatov
Middleweight - Impa Kasanganay
Light Heavyweight - Phil Davis
Heavyweight - Pouya Rahmani
 
Khamidov is out of the BW tournament, so is Magomedov
 
They should have moved around the fights, having the Europeans fight in Belfast and Paris, rather than cancelling all the -evs and -ovs because of visa issues
 
That's a lot of ovs and evs. Kind of hard to make picks because I have a hard time remembering which is which, so I'll just throw something out here...

FW - Borics
WW - Storley (since Magomed is apparently out)
BW - Too many ovs with padded records to go by, I'll just pick Magomedov
W125 - who cares
MW - Impa
LW -Shabily
LHW - Shoeface
HW - Popov
 
TorontoTO said:
Khamidov is out of the BW tournament, so is Magomedov
Ive seen you saying a lot of these pull outs around the forum. Where are you getting these from cause still nothing official or anywhere else for that matter
 
Storley vs Murazanov was the fight of the century to me.

4 times NCAA folkstyle wrestling vs freestyle wrestling background.

Folkstyle vs Freestyle would had been really interesting to study, scrambles, but Murazanov moved to Middle Weight.
 
'Suga Daddy' said:
Ive seen you saying a lot of these pull outs around the forum. Where are you getting these from cause still nothing official or anywhere else for that matter
PFL themselves, or other Russian mma accounts, they have been 100% correct so far
 
