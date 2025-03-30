PFL 2025 Tournament Winners

'Suga Daddy'
The PFL tournament starts on Thursday so thought it would be a good time to post for bragging rights on predicting the winners in August.
I know the PFL isn't popular right now but I always find predicting the winners of these things to be a bit of fun.
Featherweights & Welterweights
Bantamweights & Women's Flyweights
Lightweights & Middleweights
Light Heavyweights & Heavyweights
Personally I've got:
Women's Flyweight - Taila Santos
Bantamweight - Savarjon Khamidov
Featherweight - Movlid Khaybulaev
Lightweight - Gadzhi Rabadanov
Welterweight - Magomed Umalatov
Middleweight - Impa Kasanganay
Light Heavyweight - Phil Davis
Heavyweight - Pouya Rahmani
PFL 2025 World Tournament: First Round 1 | MMA Event | Tapology
PFL 2025 World Tournament: First Round 2 | MMA Event | Tapology
PFL 2025 World Tournament: First Round 3 | MMA Event | Tapology
PFL 2025 World Tournament: First Round 4 | MMA Event | Tapology
