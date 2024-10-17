We are one fight away from the unified HW world title

...and from a potential historic opening of PFL Africa.



Fereira unified the Bellator and PFL HW titles and is fighting Ngannou who is the lineal UFC champion having defended the UFC title in his last MMA fight.



In Novermber, in ONE FC, Malykhin defends againt Oumar "reug reug" Kane.



If PFL and ONE can agree to co-promote, this would be the real unified world HW championship from the 4 major worlwide MMA organizations.

And if Ngannou (from Cameroon) and Reug Reug (from Senegal) both win, this will be an African superfight, just as PFL is working on launching PFL Africa. How could it be any better?





PS: For those who believe Jones is a more legit UFC champion than Ngannou, he has only beaten Gane and is about to face Miocic. Ngannou has already beaten both guys in UFC title fights.