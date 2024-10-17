We are one fight away from the unified HW world title

...and from a potential historic opening of PFL Africa.

Fereira unified the Bellator and PFL HW titles and is fighting Ngannou who is the lineal UFC champion having defended the UFC title in his last MMA fight.

In Novermber, in ONE FC, Malykhin defends againt Oumar "reug reug" Kane.

If PFL and ONE can agree to co-promote, this would be the real unified world HW championship from the 4 major worlwide MMA organizations.
And if Ngannou (from Cameroon) and Reug Reug (from Senegal) both win, this will be an African superfight, just as PFL is working on launching PFL Africa. How could it be any better?


PS: For those who believe Jones is a more legit UFC champion than Ngannou, he has only beaten Gane and is about to face Miocic. Ngannou has already beaten both guys in UFC title fights.
 
If in a fight you choose not to kick that is on you. The lineal champion is defined as "the man who beat the man." Its history can be drawn back to the late 1800s with John L. Sullivan in the heavyweight division at a time when there was considered one true champ. The person who beat that champion then became "The Man." SOrry he is Not the man, lost it to a boxer.... again and again.

No lineal title in MMA just PFL or UFC or.... belt not change that especially when he has lost....again and ...
 
