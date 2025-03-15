Ngannou is rumored to become an MMA free agent at some point this year, he should return to the UFC

Söze Aldo
https://www.mmamania.com/2025/3/15/...nation-date-contract-ufc-espn-mma-heavyweight“As the number one woman fighter of all time and Francis Ngannou as the number one Heavyweight. Then, Dakota Ditcheva as a rising star, which is true. But, I wanna know if my understanding we talked about before — I don’t know how much longer Francis Ngannou has in PFL.
“If their big sales pitch is our quality fighters and France Ngannou is one of their biggest sales pitches, and if it’s true that his contract has a termination date and that termination date is the end of this month, they better get on that! Because this is one of their major selling points and if they’re looking for a big TV deal after UFC maybe leaves [ESPN], you’re gonna need France Ngannou to get that sale. That just shows you in some ways the message are communicating to the CEOs and in the corporate world, those are things that we as fans that know the sport would see through, but they don’t.”
Dana needs to put aside his personal grudge. Francis is still technically the UFC lineal HW champ as he never lost the belt to anyone in the cage. Either a fight with Jones or Aspinall would be huge.