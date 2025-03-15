  • Xenforo Cloud has upgraded us to version 2.3.6. Please report any issues you experience.

Ngannou is rumored to become an MMA free agent at some point this year, he should return to the UFC

“As the number one woman fighter of all time and Francis Ngannou as the number one Heavyweight. Then, Dakota Ditcheva as a rising star, which is true. But, I wanna know if my understanding we talked about before — I don’t know how much longer Francis Ngannou has in PFL.

If their big sales pitch is our quality fighters and France Ngannou is one of their biggest sales pitches, and if it’s true that his contract has a termination date and that termination date is the end of this month, they better get on that! Because this is one of their major selling points and if they’re looking for a big TV deal after UFC maybe leaves [ESPN], you’re gonna need France Ngannou to get that sale. That just shows you in some ways the message are communicating to the CEOs and in the corporate world, those are things that we as fans that know the sport would see through, but they don’t.”
https://www.mmamania.com/2025/3/15/...nation-date-contract-ufc-espn-mma-heavyweight

Dana needs to put aside his personal grudge. Francis is still technically the UFC lineal HW champ as he never lost the belt to anyone in the cage. Either a fight with Jones or Aspinall would be huge.
 
CasualBot said:
And Tom vs Francis begins...
<JonesLaugh>
If Dana didn't make so many of his decisions based on his emotional state. The smart thing to do would be to leverage Francis into the stalled Jones pay negotiations.

"Ok, you won't fight Aspinal for anything under 15 million, we'll just re-sign Francis, strip you and return his belt to unify with Tom"
 
No-one can afford Ngannou with a boxing salary.

5 to 25 millions dollars per bout. No thanks. You could recruit an army of fifty prospects with very less money.
 
don't ask said:
This is an unexpected development. Did he sign a short contract or did years of my life go by without me noticing?
Yes, they are saying his contract included a termination date clause, meaning it will end at a specified date which may be coming up soon.

Love it or hate it, Ngannou really got the sweetest deal possible out of PFL.
 
Yeah this post-UFC life isn't working out too well for him it would seem. One fight in the org he was supposed to become the poster boy of and he's already potentially leaving? And that's already after taking time to go get KOd in boxing while being signed to the PFL.
 
Already? But he hasn't even had time to turn PFL into a fighters' rights sanctuary or make PFL Africa the #1 promotion on that continent!!
 
Söze Aldo said:
Yes, they are saying his contract included a termination date clause, meaning it will end at a specified date which may be coming up soon.

Love it or hate it, Ngannou really got the sweetest deal possible out of PFL.
Wow, he really did. I enjoyed the PFL MENA cards, I hope they keep expanding into Africa if he leaves.
 
GrantB13 said:
Yeah this post-UFC life isn't working out too well for him it would seem. One fight in the org he was supposed to become the poster boy of and he's already potentially leaving? And that's already after taking time to go get KOd in boxing while being signed to the PFL.
I think it worked out great, 2 massive paydays in Boxing making more money each than all his UFC fights combined and an easy fight in the PFL.

Again, Dana is an emotional man who holds personal grudges but any sober minded fight promoter would now try to get Francis back for at least one UFC superfight, now that Francis got the boxing itch out of him.

The UFC HW division has been in shambles since Francis left.
 
Ara tech said:
No-one can afford Ngannou with a boxing salary.

5 to 25 millions dollars per bout. No thanks. You could recruit an army of fifty prospects with very less money.
Jones ain't cheaper though.

Söze Aldo said:
If Dana didn't make so many of his decisions based on his emotional state. The smart thing to do would be to leverage Francis into the stalled Jones pay negotiations.

"Ok, you won't fight Aspinal for anything under 15 million, we'll just re-sign Francis, strip you and return his belt to unify with Tom"
Not how it would work.
Ngannou would only come back for Jones. And he would probably ask absout as much if not more.
Then the UFC would have to pay not one but 2 giant paychecks.
 
I dont see it. I think both are past it and dont want to work with each other.

if Francis was smart though he wouldnt resign with PFL yet. Let that deal run out, box, let UFC figure out Jones/Tom and if it happens and Francis isnt tied to PFL then you have some leverage.

Maybe if Jones wins and now that Alex lost to Magomed a Jones/Francis fight is big and at the very least you'd have leverage over PFL to say give me more if you dont want me to go back to UFC. Cause if he just signs with PFL now then dont care how much they talk of a co promotion event and wanting it the UFC will NEVER work with PFL to do that.

So I'd chill and box and see what happens this summer before signing another mma deal but you also have to factor in Francis wants to be PFL Africa ambassador and all that so he probably will just extend the deal with them now.
 
Sean Chowdhury said:
no way he returns, dana called him a scumbag and slandered him publicly and ngannou also shit talked dana on twitter, dana's not letting him come back out of spite
Dana brought back Randy Couture and Tito who both sat out with their titles and refused to do business. If it will make money Dana will bring Francis back so long as he doesn’t try and fuck with ufc contracts again and ask for things that will benefit fighters in general
 
Pierced7681 said:
Dana brought back Randy Couture and Tito who both sat out with their titles and refused to do business. If it will make money Dana will bring Francis back so long as he doesn’t try and fuck with ufc contracts again and ask for things that will benefit fighters in general
That is usually how it goes, kinda sadly. A UFC star will bring up unjust practices by the UFC, the UFC will bribe them with a good individual deal and ask them to shut-up about other fighters. GSP at one point was advocating for a UFC fighters union before they likely just met his pay demands.
 
