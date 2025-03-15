Ngannou is rumored to become an MMA free agent at some point this year, he should return to the UFC

I dont see it. I think both are past it and dont want to work with each other.



if Francis was smart though he wouldnt resign with PFL yet. Let that deal run out, box, let UFC figure out Jones/Tom and if it happens and Francis isnt tied to PFL then you have some leverage.



Maybe if Jones wins and now that Alex lost to Magomed a Jones/Francis fight is big and at the very least you'd have leverage over PFL to say give me more if you dont want me to go back to UFC. Cause if he just signs with PFL now then dont care how much they talk of a co promotion event and wanting it the UFC will NEVER work with PFL to do that.



So I'd chill and box and see what happens this summer before signing another mma deal but you also have to factor in Francis wants to be PFL Africa ambassador and all that so he probably will just extend the deal with them now.