Jorge Masvidal says Gamebred Bareknuckle MMA on par with PFL & Bellator.

David Street
Use skills
@Brown
- Joined
- May 30, 2016
- Messages
- 3,361
- Reaction score
- 2,548
Jorge Masvidal: Gamebred Bareknuckle MMA up to par in quality with PFL, Bellator
Jorge Masvidal feels Gamebred Bareknuckle MMA is now among the big dog promotions in MMA.
mmajunkie.usatoday.com
“We get more numbers than Bellator and PFL on YouTube,” Masvidal told MMA Junkie in Spanish. “We get more views than them compared to their big show. I’m not trying to insult them or anything. I’m the only one that has this product, and I’m doing it at the highest level possible. There are other promotions that do bareknuckle, but their fighters records are not that impressive. They are novices. I’m getting a lot of fighters who are known and fought for the UFC, and other big promotions around the world. I get those people or fighters who are doing well and are on the come up with 5-0, 6-0 records. We get a lot of promising talent.
“So I think with our matchmaking, we’re up to par with all the other big shows. I don’t see a big difference between them and us. Now, the UFC is something else – everyone wants to fight for them. But after the UFC, as far as talent, I’m there with all the other organizations.”
I agree.