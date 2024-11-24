Jorge Masvidal says Gamebred Bareknuckle MMA on par with PFL & Bellator.

Jorge Masvidal: Gamebred Bareknuckle MMA up to par in quality with PFL, Bellator

Jorge Masvidal feels Gamebred Bareknuckle MMA is now among the big dog promotions in MMA.
“We get more numbers than Bellator and PFL on YouTube,” Masvidal told MMA Junkie in Spanish. “We get more views than them compared to their big show. I’m not trying to insult them or anything. I’m the only one that has this product, and I’m doing it at the highest level possible. There are other promotions that do bareknuckle, but their fighters records are not that impressive. They are novices. I’m getting a lot of fighters who are known and fought for the UFC, and other big promotions around the world. I get those people or fighters who are doing well and are on the come up with 5-0, 6-0 records. We get a lot of promising talent.

“So I think with our matchmaking, we’re up to par with all the other big shows. I don’t see a big difference between them and us. Now, the UFC is something else – everyone wants to fight for them. But after the UFC, as far as talent, I’m there with all the other organizations.”

There’s other folks doing bareknuckle MMA or does he mean bareknuckle fighting in general? Like bareknuckle boxing. I dig Gamebred Bareknuckle MMA but I can’t watch BKFC. If there’s other promotions doing bareknuckle MMA then I def. have to track them down.
 
There’s other folks doing bareknuckle MMA or does he mean bareknuckle fighting in general? Like bareknuckle boxing. I dig Gamebred Bareknuckle MMA but I can’t watch BKFC. If there’s other promotions doing bareknuckle MMA then I def. have to track them down.
I believe Valor Bare Knuckle (Valor Sports & Entertainment, Inc.) Founded by legendary MMA fighter Ken Shamrock in collaboration with Valor Sports and Entertainment Inc. Does both boxing and MMA. And Sparta BKMMA, Sparta Sports and Entertainment Bare Knuckle MMA (began as Beatdown Promotions).
 
I believe Valor Bare Knuckle (Valor Sports & Entertainment, Inc.) Founded by legendary MMA fighter Ken Shamrock in collaboration with Valor Sports and Entertainment Inc. Does both boxing and MMA. And Sparta BKMMA, Sparta Sports and Entertainment Bare Knuckle MMA (began as Beatdown Promotions).
Can you share links for these? Would like to check these out.
 
