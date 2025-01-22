Not much interesting stuff there at this point for him. Outside of fighting NNN which is probably a dumb fight to book. Not much left for him @LHW and HW is pretty dull. I’d like to see him spend his best years fighting elsewhere personally.



I was all for him being in Bellator when the LHW had some depth etc but he’s literally beat everyone there and that division has aged out offering few prospects now. No thanks to Anderson 2, Bader 2, Davis 3, Yoel 2 etc. Mousasi moving up at one point might have been cool when he was still dominate @MW.



Jiri 2, Ankalaev, many fights actually @ LHW and HW could make his career much more interesting. He injects excitement into the UFC and into his own career leaving. Fighting these PFLator HW’s or recycled LHW FIGHTS is really nothing to get excited about.