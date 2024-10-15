Is the Welterweight Division Old????

It has all the potential to be good but



Colby

Usman

burns

wonderboy



all need to go



bring in



Morales

Prates

Gorimbo

Brown





I think the divisions current state is the worst it's been in a while. Quite possibly the worst it's ever been since I've begun watching MMA in 2011.



Colby, Burns, Usman and Wonderboy are all just old guys Squatting ranks for a fight that's "worth it" to them. I know we said this about Porier and Gaethje (who proved us wrong when they beat BSD and Fizev respectively) But these guys gotta do their up and coming test. I do not want to see any of those guys placed with in one fight of a title fight. none of thse guys should get to fight Garry, Madellena, OR Shavkat vs Belal winner without winning 2 fights minimum. The squatting here is insane. Strong young fighters can't even break through at WW.



Leon gets a pass for now. He's the only one I say fine, give him a title eliminator if you want. but expect him to stink up the joint. Division just sucks. I like that Belal is champion though, because he's one of the only guys not squatting around doing jack shit. He's actually out there taking the fights and fighting them, winning and talking shit while doing it. Love to see it happen to guy who was so routinely doubted.