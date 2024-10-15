Is the Welterweight Division Old????

You Will Vote For Dreyga
Sherbums, let’s talk about the state of the welterweight division. We’ve still got names like Colby, Usman, and Wonderboy, who have been in the game for years. Usman’s had his reign, Colby keeps hanging around, and Wonderboy’s still a fan favorite, but is the division in desperate need of some fresh blood?
Is the UFC’s welterweight division showing its age, Sherbums?
Just look at how many fighters in the top 15 are 35 or older:
1. Stephen Thompson (40)
2. Kamaru Usman (36)
3. Neil Magny (36)
4. Gilbert Burns (37)
5. Geoff Neal (36)
6. Belal Muhammad (36)
7. MVP (Michael Venom Page) (37)
Are we stuck with the same top 5? Are up-and-comers like Shavkat and Ian Garry the new wave, or is the division just running on fumes? Let’s get your takes, Sherbums!
