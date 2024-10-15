Is the Welterweight Division Old????

You Will Vote For Dreyga

You have no choice
Sherbums, let’s talk about the state of the welterweight division. We’ve still got names like Colby, Usman, and Wonderboy, who have been in the game for years. Usman’s had his reign, Colby keeps hanging around, and Wonderboy’s still a fan favorite, but is the division in desperate need of some fresh blood?
Is the UFC’s welterweight division showing its age, Sherbums?

Just look at how many fighters in the top 15 are 35 or older:

1. Stephen Thompson (40)
2. Kamaru Usman (36)
3. Neil Magny (36)
4. Gilbert Burns (37)
5. Geoff Neal (36)
6. Belal Muhammad (36)
7. MVP (Michael Venom Page) (37)


Are we stuck with the same top 5? Are up-and-comers like Shavkat and Ian Garry the new wave, or is the division just running on fumes? Let’s get your takes, Sherbums!
 
Thankfully some new players have entered the top 10 recently, one about to challenge for the belt. And all these names should naturally finish aging out over the next few years. Transition period for the division where the torches are about to be passed. In that time more names should emerge as sniffing the top 15
 
Some of those old guys looked younger in the octagon like Thompson for a good while. Also MVP, the way he still moves well with all that speed without slowing down is impressive. I guess some ww's just age pretty well I don't know why.
 
These guys are on their way out. Apart from Belal, at least for the time being. Shavkat, JDM, Garry are the new guys to beat. Some will stick for a while, but as always, father time is undefeated.
 
WW and MW are the ones that have had more new names introduced into them.

It does seem like there are a number of divisional rankings that are fairly static, though.
 
old-birthday.gif
 
It has all the potential to be good but

Colby
Usman
burns
wonderboy

all need to go

bring in

Morales
Prates
Gorimbo
Brown


I think the divisions current state is the worst it's been in a while. Quite possibly the worst it's ever been since I've begun watching MMA in 2011.

Colby, Burns, Usman and Wonderboy are all just old guys Squatting ranks for a fight that's "worth it" to them. I know we said this about Porier and Gaethje (who proved us wrong when they beat BSD and Fizev respectively) But these guys gotta do their up and coming test. I do not want to see any of those guys placed with in one fight of a title fight. none of thse guys should get to fight Garry, Madellena, OR Shavkat vs Belal winner without winning 2 fights minimum. The squatting here is insane. Strong young fighters can't even break through at WW.

Leon gets a pass for now. He's the only one I say fine, give him a title eliminator if you want. but expect him to stink up the joint. Division just sucks. I like that Belal is champion though, because he's one of the only guys not squatting around doing jack shit. He's actually out there taking the fights and fighting them, winning and talking shit while doing it. Love to see it happen to guy who was so routinely doubted.
 
