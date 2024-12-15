Buckley To The Top 5?

markantony20
Cesar was never my friend.
Buckley looked sensational tonight outmuscling Colby and beating him on the feet.
Do you think he’s done enough to crack the top 5 of the division? JDM is currently injured, Usman is MIA and Colby just got a Bully Beatdown.
When Welterweight is moving it’s one of the best divisions in the sport!!!
