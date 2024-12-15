Buckley To The Top 5?

Buckley looked sensational tonight outmuscling Colby and beating him on the feet.

Do you think he’s done enough to crack the top 5 of the division? JDM is currently injured, Usman is MIA and Colby just got a Bully Beatdown.

When Welterweight is moving it’s one of the best divisions in the sport!!!
 
Buckley vs Usman would be interesting.

Usman has bad knees so he will probably have to stand more with Buckley.


But Usman also has KO power unlike Colby.
 
I wonder where Colby will fall to in the rankings he's currently #6 (Edit: and Buckley #9, assuming they just switch?)
 
Overrated AF. His boxing sucks and Edwards would guaranteed put a clinic on him.
 
swizztony said:
Not sure what makes JDM more deserving of a top 5 spot than Buckley.
True but with his current status I could see Buckley cracking the top 5 just because of the injury.

Buckley v JDM would be fun. Buckley has more diversity in strikes but Jack has great boxing and accuracy along with power.
 
Asahi said:
Overrated AF. His boxing sucks and Edwards would guaranteed put a clinic on him.
I guess we will see.

Edwards is better than I think some give him credit for but I also think Buckley is maturing as a fighter to be more well rounded.
 
Hdfi said:
or Usman...

Usman's last win was in 2021. Buckley should be above him at this point.
I think the top five should be something like

Champ

Shavkat
Garry??
Leon(could also be number 2 but I think Garry looked better more recently.)
Buckley
Brady
 
markantony20 said:
I guess we will see.

Edwards is better than I think some give him credit for but I also think Buckley is maturing as a fighter to be more well rounded.
I'm sure. Buckley is all flash and muscle and not much actual technical striking. Especially his boxing looks mediocre. The kind of fighter that can look very impressive in one fight and mediocre in the next. Overhyped guaranteed. You'll see.
 
AmbassadorFright said:
Burns and Holland are better than Buckley
Colby & Thompson are better wins than Burns and Holland. The funny thing is Sean Brady, Jack Madalenna & Buckley are on the same boat, they’re beating the aging fighters who are still rank and fans don’t give them the same credit. Ian Garry and Rahkmonov was the only bout in recent that was top elite WW’s fighting.

Maddalena vs Usman
Brady or Buckley vs Edward s
 
