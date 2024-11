MarkHuntFanboy said: What Belal does better than him is actually beating high level opponents. The guys that Musaev has beaten are hardly proven, so when it comes to his wrestling, it's like an adult taking down a bunch of 5-year-olds. His striking is good, I will admit, especially for MMA standards.



Shavkat may have zero head movement and crappy grappling. He may look like a beginner, but the results speak for themselves. 100% finish rate. Click to expand...

Ramazanov and umalatov are monsters, story is really good too. Don’t need to be fighting hyped names in the ufc to be proven.Storley arguably beat MVP, umalatov was 17-0, known as one of best guys at ATT and blew through everybody in front of him in the pfl including guys like koreshkov. Ramazanov was undefeated and destroyed the guy that beat soldic.Musaev ran through all them like it’s nothing. Even if you don’t consider them more impressive than Belals decision wins, they’re definitely more impressive than shavkat wins of old man wb, magny and NealCalling umalatov ramazanov and storley wrestling 5 year olds is hilarious, look at their wrestling credentials they’re better than anybody at ww in wrestling right now.