Synopsis: In the 1980s, a determined criminal-minded Cuban immigrant becomes the biggest drug smuggler in Miami, and is eventually undone by his own drug addiction.My Rating: 9/10This film had to be cut 3 times just to pass R rating. I really want to see the original cut which was rated X.Pacino told GQ magazine if De Palma did not accept the job to direct the film then Martin Scorcese was going to with De Niro playing Tony. Talk about what ifs.Pacino also wanted Glenn Close to play Elvira but producers didn't think she was attractive enough.Steven Bauer is the only cast member that didn't audition for the role. He was cast right away because of his look. It was his first movie role.Not only is this one of my favourite gangster films it's also one of my favourite 80s films. The ending alone is one of the best endings in film imoWhat do you think about Scarface? Do you like it/hate it? Think it's overrated? Speak your mind mang.