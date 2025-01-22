  • Work is still on-going to rebuild the site styling and features. Please report any issues you may experience so we can look into it.

Movies Scarface (1983)

Do You Like Scarface

The Good The Bad The HBK

The Good The Bad The HBK

1000006405.jpg


Synopsis: In the 1980s, a determined criminal-minded Cuban immigrant becomes the biggest drug smuggler in Miami, and is eventually undone by his own drug addiction.


My Rating: 9/10

This film had to be cut 3 times just to pass R rating. I really want to see the original cut which was rated X.

Pacino told GQ magazine if De Palma did not accept the job to direct the film then Martin Scorcese was going to with De Niro playing Tony. Talk about what ifs.

Pacino also wanted Glenn Close to play Elvira but producers didn't think she was attractive enough.

Steven Bauer is the only cast member that didn't audition for the role. He was cast right away because of his look. It was his first movie role.

Not only is this one of my favourite gangster films it's also one of my favourite 80s films. The ending alone is one of the best endings in film imo

What do you think about Scarface? Do you like it/hate it? Think it's overrated? Speak your mind mang.
 
TribalDrumz said:
I really really love it , but rappers loved it a little more and ruined the vibes a bit.

“ say hello to my little friend samples used , or my word and my balls.
In 2003 when it was re-released in theaters, studios wanted to change the music in the film to rap songs about the film and De Palma said absolutely not.
 
Yep, it's a classic. A little campy to some degree and probably won't age gracefully, but that's De Palma shining. I enjoyed most of his movies, including this bad boy.

Shower scene with the chainsaw scarred me for life when I was a kid....may also have even been instrumental in me not becoming an aspiring drug kingpin, which you've gotta respect.
 
Excellent movie.

200w.gif
 
I saw it in a packed theater in Cubatown USA aka Hialeah Fl. opening night with my mom and dad. I was 7 or 8 years old.

I remember the energy that night was electric. I felt like I had to take a shower afterwards.

It was only in my 20s when I was finally able to re-watch and not feel depressed. Nothing good happens to him at all. A cursed Cubano chasing a dragon.
 
One of my favorite "hot girl enters the room" scenes



The way he keeps having to do a double take and his whole demeanor changes, we've all been there.
 
Im glad they got Michelle Pfeifer in the Elvira role, could not imagine too many other suitable contenders (Glenn Close is a terrible choice).


I feel like 'Carlitos Way' has a real spiritual connection to Scarface with all the scene's containing Sean Penn. Easily his best performance (the rest of his career was just Sean Penn being Sean Penn to me, nothing special.)
 
10
 
Its brown face garbage and I hate its guts worse than I hate Blood In, Blood Out!


:mad: :mad: :mad: :mad:
 
