I'm still on my superhero movie rewatch and I have been watching mostly the x men movies. The Rogue Cut of Days of future past is up there for my fav superhero movie. It's one of the most complete super hero films imo from the cast, the action, the humour, and the ending. They also used the time travel method the correct way unlike End Game.



X Men 2000 is vastly underrated and overlooked when it comes to superhero movies in general. I finished rewatching it today and I was impressed on how well it holds up and how good it was.



Logan is another I saw again and I still love. The R rating, the language, the violence, it's what every comic book movie should strive to be in those terms.

I did enjoy the first half more than the second half but still love it overall.



For this thread instead of 3 votes im gonna allow 5 because I prefer marvel over the MCU movies. Im currently watching the first Spider-Man and hope to get around to blade and Deadpool again.