Movies Your 5 Favourite Marvel Movies (No MCU)

5 Favourite Marvel Movies

  • X Men (2000)

  • X2: X Men United

  • X Men First Class

  • X Men Days Of Future Past/Rogue Cut

  • Logan

  • Deadpool

  • Deadpool 2

  • Blade

  • Blade II

  • Spider-Man

  • Spider-Man 2

  • The Amazing Spider-Man

  • Spider-Man Into The Spider Verse

  • Spider-Man Across the Spider Verse

  • Hulk

  • The Punisher

  • Ghost Rider

  • The Wolverine

  • Venom

  • Fantastic Four

Results are only viewable after voting.
GoodBadHBK

GoodBadHBK

Few$More
Platinum Member
Joined
Apr 6, 2020
Messages
21,158
Reaction score
45,235
I'm still on my superhero movie rewatch and I have been watching mostly the x men movies. The Rogue Cut of Days of future past is up there for my fav superhero movie. It's one of the most complete super hero films imo from the cast, the action, the humour, and the ending. They also used the time travel method the correct way unlike End Game.

X Men 2000 is vastly underrated and overlooked when it comes to superhero movies in general. I finished rewatching it today and I was impressed on how well it holds up and how good it was.

Logan is another I saw again and I still love. The R rating, the language, the violence, it's what every comic book movie should strive to be in those terms.
I did enjoy the first half more than the second half but still love it overall.

For this thread instead of 3 votes im gonna allow 5 because I prefer marvel over the MCU movies. Im currently watching the first Spider-Man and hope to get around to blade and Deadpool again.
 
I never seen most of these, can we include the old terrible Thor, Spidey, Captain America and Fantastic Four movies from the 70's and 80's so I can vote LoL

 
Spiderman 1-2, Logan, days of future past, first class. I also like both blade movies alot too
 
Pittie Petey said:
I never seen most of these, can we include the old terrible Thor, Spidey, Captain America and Fantastic Four movies from the 70's and 80's so I can vote LoL

Click to expand...


I just went from Blade (98) to current
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

GoodBadHBK
  • Poll Poll
Movies Your 3 Favourite MCU Movies
2 3
Replies
44
Views
637
Kraysla
Kraysla
GoodBadHBK
  • Poll Poll
Movies Your 5 Favourite Spoof Comedies
2 3
Replies
44
Views
871
DougieJones
DougieJones

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,261,926
Messages
57,127,883
Members
175,552
Latest member
limin

Share this page

Back
Top