Robert De Niro in Raging Bull or Christian Bale in The Machinist - Who had the more extreme physical transformation?

Who had the more extreme physical transformation?

The one who doesn't fall, doesn't stand up.
Here some trivia for both films.

- In preparation for his role, Robert De Niro went through extensive physical training, then entered in three genuine Brooklyn boxing matches and won two of them.

- Martin Scorsese was, at one stage, so startled by Robert De Niro's weight gain that he shut down production, fearing for the actor's health.

- The producers of the film claim that Christian Bale dropped from about 173 pounds in weight down to about 110 pounds in weight to make this film. They also claim that Bale actually wanted to drop down to 100 pounds, but that they would not let him go below 120 out of fear that his health could be in too much danger if he did.

His diet consisted of one can of tuna and an apple per day. His 63-pound weight loss is said to be a record for any actor for a movie role. He regained the weight in time for his role in Batman Begins (2005).

Brad Anderson had not asked Christian Bale to lose such a vast amount of weight and was genuinely shocked when he saw Bale's appearance on the first day of shooting. He also confessed to being thrilled by the actor's dedication.



 
Word on the street is Bale cheated and just did loads of meth, which is way easier and more fun than just eating tuna and apples
 
I feel like Bale takes the cake, spawned an inside joke with my friends where everytime we see Christian Bale in something, we gotta say, "he can't be healthy." He went from doing American Psycho and other roles where he was more in shape, then got insanely skinny eating like, an apple and string cheese a day, and then bulked back up for Batman. Just insane.
 
italiamusica said:
I feel like Bale takes the cake, spawned an inside joke with my friends where everytime we see Christian Bale in something, we gotta say, "he can't be healthy." He went from doing American Psycho and other roles where he was more in shape, then got insanely skinny eating like, an apple and string cheese a day, and then bulked back up for Batman. Just insane.
not good for him and risking permanent damage. I think I read he got down to 119 and the docs around him told him that was the limit. then bulking right back up in a weeks to do batman, he must have been on roids.
 
That "trivia" is a bit off. First, those three matches have never been verified and are unlikely to have actually happened. It's more likely De Niro just trained with some legit guys. Second, Scorsese didn't shut down production because of De Niro's health. They filmed the boxing portions first so De Niro could get into shape and do the fight scenes, then they paused production while De Niro went off to gain the weight, and then they finished by shooting his retirement scenes. There was a moment, however, when Scorsese and IIRC Michael Chapman talked about how they wanted to film the retirement scenes as quickly as possible because De Niro was clearly in terrible shape having put on all of that weight.

In any event, I'm voting for De Niro because technically he did double duty compared to Bale. First, De Niro had to get in great shape and do his boxing training to prepare for the fight scenes, then he had to gain 60+ pounds to be fat for the retirement scenes. Bale's weight loss was nuts, but he only went in one direction while De Niro went in two.
 
anyway, I'd go with Bale, it's a lot easier to get fat than it is to lose that kind of weight. It was only 70 pounds, I think it's overblown really, but that's through the lens of how fat everyone is today, everybody is a waddly, portly fatass so it's not impressive at all. And I think the concerns of health are overblown, 70 pounds from a wiry 145 isn't that bad. At the time, it was a big deal and helped sell the film and he did look different.
 
Bullitt68 said:
That "trivia" is a bit off. First, those three matches have never been verified and are unlikely to have actually happened. It's more likely De Niro just trained with some legit guys. Second, Scorsese didn't shut down production because of De Niro's health. They filmed the boxing portions first so De Niro could get into shape and do the fight scenes, then they paused production while De Niro went off to gain the weight, and then they finished by shooting his retirement scenes. There was a moment, however, when Scorsese and IIRC Michael Chapman talked about how they wanted to film the retirement scenes as quickly as possible because De Niro was clearly in terrible shape having put on all of that weight.

In any event, I'm voting for De Niro because technically he did double duty compared to Bale. First, De Niro had to get in great shape and do his boxing training to prepare for the fight scenes, then he had to gain 60+ pounds to be fat for the retirement scenes. Bale's weight loss was nuts, but he only went in one direction while De Niro went in two.
Thank you for clarifying. Most appreciated.
 
Bullitt68 said:
That "trivia" is a bit off. First, those three matches have never been verified and are unlikely to have actually happened. It's more likely De Niro just trained with some legit guys. Second, Scorsese didn't shut down production because of De Niro's health. They filmed the boxing portions first so De Niro could get into shape and do the fight scenes, then they paused production while De Niro went off to gain the weight, and then they finished by shooting his retirement scenes. There was a moment, however, when Scorsese and IIRC Michael Chapman talked about how they wanted to film the retirement scenes as quickly as possible because De Niro was clearly in terrible shape having put on all of that weight.

In any event, I'm voting for De Niro because technically he did double duty compared to Bale. First, De Niro had to get in great shape and do his boxing training to prepare for the fight scenes, then he had to gain 60+ pounds to be fat for the retirement scenes. Bale's weight loss was nuts, but he only went in one direction while De Niro went in two.
Depends on how difficult double duty is.
I imagine it’s a lot harder to drop to 110lbs than just

“ when I was getting the weight, I had to eat in the morning three full meals, which was hard to do, and then digest the food, to eat lunch and then dinner”

www.ok.co.uk

Robert De Niro on 'extreme lengths' he went to gain weight for Raging Bull role

Robert De Niro has opened up about the extreme lengths he went to to put on 60lbs for his role in the 1980 movie Raging Bull, for which he won his first Best Actor Oscar
www.ok.co.uk
 
