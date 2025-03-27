That "trivia" is a bit off. First, those three matches have never been verified and are unlikely to have actually happened. It's more likely De Niro just trained with some legit guys. Second, Scorsese didn't shut down production because of De Niro's health. They filmed the boxing portions first so De Niro could get into shape and do the fight scenes, then they paused production while De Niro went off to gain the weight, and then they finished by shooting his retirement scenes. There was a moment, however, when Scorsese and IIRC Michael Chapman talked about how they wanted to film the retirement scenes as quickly as possible because De Niro was clearly in terrible shape having put on all of that weight.



In any event, I'm voting for De Niro because technically he did double duty compared to Bale. First, De Niro had to get in great shape and do his boxing training to prepare for the fight scenes, then he had to gain 60+ pounds to be fat for the retirement scenes. Bale's weight loss was nuts, but he only went in one direction while De Niro went in two.