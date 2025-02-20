Takes Two To Tango
The one who doesn't fall, doesn't stand up.
Platinum Member
- Joined
- Jun 28, 2010
- Messages
- 35,950
- Reaction score
- 48,745
The most raw, animalistic, pure acting I've ever seen.
Not only it's De Niro best performance.
It could very well be the best of all-time.
And this coming from a guy who loved John Hurt in The Elephant Man. Both were deserving to win an Oscar that year. Unfortunately only one had to win.
I remember reading that after watching the film, Dustin Hoffman started sobbing.
He was overwhelmed by his performance thought it was best he's ever seen.
Not only it's De Niro best performance.
It could very well be the best of all-time.
And this coming from a guy who loved John Hurt in The Elephant Man. Both were deserving to win an Oscar that year. Unfortunately only one had to win.
I remember reading that after watching the film, Dustin Hoffman started sobbing.
He was overwhelmed by his performance thought it was best he's ever seen.