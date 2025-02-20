  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

Movies Robert De Niro acting performance in Raging Bull

Rate his acting performance.

  • 10 - One of the best of all-time.

    Votes: 1 100.0%

  • 9

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • 8

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • 7

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • 6

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • 5 - Mediocre

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • 4

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • 3

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • 2

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • 1

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • 0 - Terrible

    Votes: 0 0.0%
  • Total voters
    1
Takes Two To Tango

Takes Two To Tango

The one who doesn't fall, doesn't stand up.
Platinum Member
Joined
Jun 28, 2010
Messages
35,950
Reaction score
48,745
The most raw, animalistic, pure acting I've ever seen.

Not only it's De Niro best performance.

It could very well be the best of all-time.

And this coming from a guy who loved John Hurt in The Elephant Man. Both were deserving to win an Oscar that year. Unfortunately only one had to win.

I remember reading that after watching the film, Dustin Hoffman started sobbing.

He was overwhelmed by his performance thought it was best he's ever seen.



 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Takes Two To Tango
  • Poll Poll
Movies Top 97 Best actors ranked (Gold Derby)
Replies
0
Views
108
Takes Two To Tango
Takes Two To Tango
Takes Two To Tango
  • Poll Poll
Movies The 10 Best Career-Defining performances in Movies, Ranked
Replies
12
Views
464
Tone C
T
The Good The Bad The HBK
  • Poll Poll
Movies My 5 Favourite Scenes In Tarantino's Filmography
Replies
13
Views
337
Highway99
Highway99
The Good The Bad The HBK
Movies Ranked: Francis Ford Coppola's Filmography
Replies
11
Views
621
RoastBeast
R

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,258,760
Messages
56,919,583
Members
175,459
Latest member
Mehmet Efe Koç

Share this page

Back
Top