Movies Romeo Must Die (2000)

Thoughts ?

M7fTbJTv883929244386.jpg


Romeo Must Die is a 2000 American action film directed by Andrzej Bartkowiak in his directorial debut, and features fight choreography by Corey Yuen. The film stars Jet Li, Aaliyah (in her film debut), Isaiah Washington, Russell Wong, DMX, and Delroy Lindo. The film marks Aaliyah's only film that was released during her lifetime, before she was killed in a plane crash one year later on August 25, 2001. The plot is loosely related to William Shakespeare's Romeo and Juliet, transplanted to contemporary Oakland with Black-American and Chinese-American gangs representing the feuding families.

Frustrated by the lack of originality in Hollywood action films, producer Joel Silver built the film around Hong Kong action films. He cast established Hong Kong actor Jet Li following his role in Lethal Weapon 4. R&B singer Aaliyah was cast and sang the soundtrack's lead single "Try Again" which topped the US Billboard Hot 100.

Romeo Must Die was released by Warner Bros. Pictures in the United States on March 24, 2000, where it received mixed reviews from critics, but was a box office success, grossing $91 million against a production budget of $25 million. The film was considered Li and Aaliyah's breakthrough in Hollywood.



 
I remember enjoying it. I just don't remember why. Probably since I haven't seen it in 25 years.
 
It's pretty messed up that the test audience couldn't accept Jet Li kissing Aaliyah in the end so they had to reshoot it to Jet Li hugging Aaliyah awkwardly like an incel

Apart from that it's a very enjoyable action movie. Jet Li was a big deal in action movies in the early 2000s with bangers like Romeo Must Die, Cradle to the Grave, The One, Kiss of the Dragon, Unleashed and War
 
Get To Da Choppa said:
It's pretty messed up that the test audience couldn't accept Jet Li kissing Aaliyah in the end so they had to reshoot it to Jet Li hugging Aaliyah awkwardly like an incel

Apart from that it's a very enjoyable action movie. Jet Li was a big deal in action movies in the early 2000s with bangers like Romeo Must Die, Cradle to the Grave, The One, Kiss of the Dragon, Unleashed and War
Was the audience black ? I didn't know that.

The good ol jet li and dmx era.
 
Lol

Oh no. I see what you mean now.
 
Nothing oscar-worthy but solid movie for sure. I watched it with low expectations and was pleasantly surprised. Jet Li showed real screen charisma and acting chops, Aaliyah was gorgeous and clearly a star in the making and Anthony Anderson was f'ing hilarious. I'd say it was a breakout movie for the three of them.

This is one of the more memorable scenes from the movie:

 
Yea

But on the flip side I love when Detroit shows up in places it shouldn't. Like transformers.

I don't give a fuck the first 2 are awesome and if fox was in 3 I'd probably like that one too

Not that she's my crush or anything just that it irritates me when a character that should be there isn't there
 
