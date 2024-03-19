Ares Black said: Dominica vs Cuba. Good matchmaking if they want Despaigne fast tracked, which they obviously do. Click to expand...

I love it. Waldo is a solid step up but also highly unlikely to take it to the ground so a good slugfest while lasts. Not sure who I think wins but the UFC are clearly hoping to strike while the iron is hot with Despaigne who's no spring chickenWhy not!