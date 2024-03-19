News Robelis Despaigne vs Waldo Cortes-Acosta set for UFC St. Louis on May 11

Who wins?

Light work for the uncrowned champ.

30 secs max.
 
Not sure why they're putting 2 Potential Prospects against eachother when the division is so shallow.
 
Ares Black said:
Dominica vs Cuba. Good matchmaking if they want Despaigne fast tracked, which they obviously do.
I love it. Waldo is a solid step up but also highly unlikely to take it to the ground so a good slugfest while lasts. Not sure who I think wins but the UFC are clearly hoping to strike while the iron is hot with Despaigne who's no spring chicken

Why not!
 
Black9 said:
Not sure why they're putting 2 Potential Prospects against eachother when the division is so shallow.
They are both pretty old. May as well find out who is better.

If Despaigne can't beat Acosta then he isn't the prospect we hoped he is. If he can, he announces himself as a contender in only his second UFC fight.
 
Ares Black said:
They are both pretty old. May as well find out who is better.
I mean Waldo is 32 and Robelis is 36 which isn't TOO old for heavyweight.
Especially when 2 of the 4 best fighters at the top of heavyweight are nearly 40 or over 40 IMO.
I think they need all the potential prospects they can get lol.
 
Black9 said:
I mean Waldo is 32 and Robelis is 36 which isn't TOO old for heavyweight.
Especially when 2 of the 4 best fighters at the top of heavyweight are nearly 40 or over 40 IMO.
I think they need all the potential prospects they can get lol.
I think they have already pegged Cortes-Acosta as a middling talent. This matchmaking is all about Despaigne IMO.
 
They should have just chucked him in there with Tai or one of the Tafa bros. Waldo is just going to try and wall and stall him
 
St. Louis will be completely shut down !
Hopefully Nelly is there
 
Latest posts

