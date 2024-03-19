BoxerMaurits
The Dutchman
Aug 27, 2020
10,376
32,911
I think Waldo might be able to extend the fight beyond the first minute. Bold prediction I know!
Survival of the fittestNot sure why they're putting 2 Potential Prospects against eachother when the division is so shallow.
Dominica vs Cuba. Good matchmaking if they want Despaigne fast tracked, which they obviously do.
They are both pretty old. May as well find out who is better.
I mean Waldo is 32 and Robelis is 36 which isn't TOO old for heavyweight.They are both pretty old. May as well find out who is better.
Dominica vs Cuba. Good matchmaking if they want Despaigne fast tracked, which they obviously do.
I think they have already pegged Cortes-Acosta as a middling talent. This matchmaking is all about Despaigne IMO.
Especially when 2 of the 4 best fighters at the top of heavyweight are nearly 40 or over 40 IMO.
I think they need all the potential prospects they can get lol.