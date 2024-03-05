Let's Talk About Robelis Despaigne vs Josh Parisian

Am I the only one who thinks this might end up looking like Parisian vs Baudot on steroids?



Baudot probably isn't as good a striker as Despaigne, he's certainly nowhere near as big, he doesn't have the TKD background, and he hasn't earned any medals like Robelis.



That said, Josh Parisian hasn't really shown he's fodder to a striker. To my knowledge, he's never lost by TKO/KO from a standing start. A few guys have out-wrestled him, some have TKO'd him from dominant top position (including a crucifix position), and a couple others have tapped him out - but all those losses have necessitated at least some competence on the ground, something we're just not going to get from Despaigne.



Despaigne was still training in Cuba in 2019, back when he was 30 years old. He's now 35, and didn't arrive in Florida until 2022. These are red flags for a striker. We know Despaigne is a high level TKD guy, what we don't really know is how it translates to MMA. His MMA career teaches us nothing, since nobody he's ever fought has fought since. He's just walked through what could well be a series of cardboard cutouts.



Parisian isn't a cardboard cut out. The only time he got dropped in the UFC was by Alan Baudot, who had to use a standing hammerfist. That's some dirty boxing shit you ain't getting from a guy who has been training for about 18-24 months.



There's a chance Despaigne comes out and instantly throws a head kick that Parisian partially blocks, only to fall over, and get smashed to pieces on the floor. But we've seen enough heart and toughness out of Parisian to suggest he might even bounce back if that does happen. We've seen nothing from Robelis, at all, to suggest he's equipped to deal with a dragged out back-and-forth fight.



PREDICTION: Robelis does what he always does and walks forward, throws heavy, lands something, and nearly wins. Only to lose in yet another example of a first round killing machine facing someone with a bit of experience who knows how to get through adversity.



Thoughts?