Pre-fight Discussion UFC 299: O'Malley vs. Vera 2 Sat. March 9 Prelims 6pm ET ESPN+, Main 10pm ET PPV

This Saturday it's a phenomenal card UFC 299: O'Malley vs. Vera 2 live from Miami, Florida USA. Hoping you'll join us all week long as we discuss the fights, share predictions and engage in civil pre-fight banter. Which fights do you anticipate? For moi it's all of them. Care to share breakdowns or predictions? Are you attending the event? The floor is yours!
Main Card PPV 10:00 PM ET BUY PPV
Prelims ESPNN/ESPN+8:00 PM ET
Early Prelims ESPN+6:00 PM ET
Saturday 03.09.2024 at 06:00 PM ET
U.S. Broadcast: Pay Per View | Prelims: ESPN
Promotion: Ultimate Fighting Championship
Ownership: Endeavor
Venue: Kaseya Center
Location: Miami, Florida, United States
Enclosure: Octagon
MMA Bouts: 14
Main Card 10pm ET PPV
Bantamweight - Main Event - Title Fight Sean O'Malley 17-1-0 vs. Marlon Vera 21-8-1
Dustin Poirier 29-8-0 vs. Benoit Saint Denis 13-1-0
Kevin Holland 25-10-0 vs. Michael Page 21-2-0
Gilbert Burns 22-6-0 vs. Jack Della Maddalena 16-2-
Petr Yan 16-5-0 vs. Song Yadong 21-7-1
Prelims 8pm ET ESPN/ESPN+
Curtis Blaydes 17-4-0 vs. Jailton Almeida 20-2-0
Katlyn Cerminara 18-5-0 vs. Maycee Barber 13-2-0
Mateusz Gamrot 23-2-0 vs. Rafael Dos Anjos 32-15-0
Early Prelims 6pm ET ESPN+ 6pm ET
Michel Pereira 29-11-0 vs. Michal Oleksiejczuk 19-6-0
Pedro Munhoz 20-8-0 vs. Kyler Phillips 11-2-0
Josh Parisian 15-7-0 vs. CJ Vergara 12-4-1
Assu Almabayev 18-2-0 vs. Robelis Despaigne 4-0-0
Joanne Wood 16-8-0 vs. Maryna Moroz 11-5-0
Ion Cutelaba 17-9-1 vs. Philipe Lins 17-5-0
Here's the Shillan & Duffy preview, where the dynamic duo preview the massive UFC 299, with detailed predictions and picks for all 14 fights.
NOTE: Apologies for the jump in volume around the seven-minute mark. It goes away in just a minute or two.
0:00 Intro: We meet again, my nemesis
9:32 Joanne Wood (16-8) vs. Maryna Moroz (11-5)
18:50 C.J. Vergara (12-4-1) vs. Asu Almabaev (18-2)
25:41 Robelis Despaigne (4-0) vs. Josh Parisian (15-7)
36:10 Michel Pereira (29-11, 2 NC) vs. Michal Oleksiejczuk (19-6, 1 NC)
47:44 Ion Cutelaba (17-9-1, 1 NC) vs. Philipe Lins (17-5)
57:58 Pedro Munhoz (20-8, 2 NC) vs. Kyler Phillips (11-2)
1:05:37 Mateusz Gamrot (23-2, 1 NC) vs. Rafael dos Anjos (32-15)
1:16:00 Katlyn Cerminara (18-5) vs. Maycee Barber (13-2)
1:30:30 Curtis Blaydes (17-4, 1 NC) vs. Jailton Almeida (20-2)
1:48:02 Petr Yan (16-5) vs. Yadong Song (21-7-1)
2:00:38 Gilbert Burns (22-6) vs. Jack Della Maddalena (16-2)
2:16:05 Kevin Holland (25-10, 1 NC) vs. Michael Page (21-2)
2:36:02 Dustin Poirier (29-8, 1 NC) vs. Benoit St. Denis (13-1)
2:51:31 Sean O’Malley (17-1, 1 NC) vs. Marlon Vera (23-8-1)
3:06:14 A quick rundown of all the picks
Bonus. @Siver! posted this a few day ago and it's worth sharing here:
Clear your diaries for this Saturday, 6:00pm ET, because we've got a proper show and it's not even at the Apex!
UFC 299: O'Malley vs Vera II - the Kickening!
Poirier vs St Denis - Gods of War Edition!
Holland vs MVP - Welcome to the UFC, Kid!
Burns vs Maddalena - Get Herbert on standby to carry his bro out!
Yan vs Song - Russia vs China!
Blaydes vs Almeida - How good are ya, Jailton?!
and much, much more!
Sleeper fights include Michel Pereira vs Michal Oleks, Gamrot vs RDA, and Munhoz vs Kyler!
Robelis Despaigne also coming in hot to save the heavyweight division (maybe)!
You hyped?
Latest MMA News: https://www.sherdog.com/news/news/list
Check out the full fight card: https://www.sherdog.com/events/
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/6oUPrfY...
Sherdog Podcasts: https://www.sherdog.com/tag/podcasts
Sherdog on Social Media: Follow on Twitter: / sherdogdotcom Like on Facebook: / officialsherdog Follow on Instagram: / official_sherdog #UFC299
Sherdog is the industry pioneer in UFC, Bellator and all things MMA (Mixed Martial Arts). MMA news, interviews, pictures, videos and more since 1997.
More on Sherdog.com: http://www.sherdog.com
