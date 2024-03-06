UFC 299: O'Malley vs. Vera 2 Props and Parlays 6pm ET 3-9

This thread is for the general discussion of the event UFC 299: O'Malley vs. Vera 2 Props and Parlays 6pm ET 3-9. Please add to the discussion here.


To Make a Parlay:

Use one of these sites
https://fightodds.io/ or
Bet on UFC-Mma Odds and Props | Bovada or
https://www.bestfightodds.com/ to find the odds you want to combine
https://www.proboxingodds.com/ for Boxing

Then Go to:
https://www.vegasinsider.com/parlay-calculator/ or
Alternate new unltd Parlay Calculator: https://www.scoresandodds.com/parlay-calculator
On the parlay calculator set bet amount to "1" then type the odds of each outcome in then click "Calculate." Where it says "parlay payout" is the odds.
 
KDR 3 PIECE
Sean O'Malley -278
JDM -162
Robelis Despaigne -345
1.84

WHO AINT GOT JIU-JITSU?!
Dustin P by Sub +1000
MVP by Dec +225
34.75

My wood beats Yadong
Joanne Wood +185
Yadong -105
4.56

You cut yadong with blaydes now it burns
Yadong -105
Curtis Blaydes -108
Gilber Burns +136
7.87

The family table
O'Malley -278
The Diamond +170
MVP +110
JDM -162
Yan -115
Jalton -112
43.12
 
