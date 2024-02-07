Dillydilly
This thread is for the general discussion of the event UFC Fight Night: Hermansson vs. Pyfer Props and Parlays 4pm ET 2-10. Please add to the discussion here.
I will enter what is posted before weight in after they weight in Friday, in case they miss weight
To Make a Parlay:
Use one of these sites
https://fightodds.io/ or
Bet on UFC-Mma Odds and Props | Bovada or
https://www.bestfightodds.com/ to find the odds you want to combine
https://www.proboxingodds.com/ for Boxing
Then Go to:
https://www.vegasinsider.com/parlay-calculator/ or
Alternate new unltd Parlay Calculator: https://www.scoresandodds.com/parlay-calculator
On the parlay calculator set bet amount to "1" then type the odds of each outcome in then click "Calculate." Where it says "parlay payout" is the odds.
vs Helax
Joe Robocop
Joseph Pyfer -242
Gregory Rodrigues -230
1.03
Dilly1
Carlos Prates -238
Ige/Fili start rd 3 -240
1.01
Dilly2
Bolaji Oki -155
Main start rd 2 -235
1.35
Dilly3
Armen Petrosyan +101
Gregory Rodrigues -235
1.87
Dilly4
Gregory Rodrigues/Brad Tavares ITD -120
Timothy Cuamba/Bolaji Oki ITD
1.91
Dilly5
Bolaji Oki -155
Carlos Prates -238
1.34
Jyo 1
Joe Pyfer -250
Dan Ige -170
1.22
Jyo 2
Gregory Rodrigues -235
Bruna Brasil/Loma Lookboonmee -650 Fight starts round 2
0.64
Jyo 3
Michael Johnson -133
Carlos Prates -245
1.47
Jyo 4
Max Griffin +150
Zac Pauga -120
3.58
Jyo 5
Robert Bryczek -150
Hyder Amil -200
1.5
Jyo 6
Daniel Marcos -230
Jack Hermansson/Joe Pyfer -350 Fight doesn't go to decision
0.84
Jyo 7
Timothy Cuamba +143
Rodolfo Vieira -115
3.54
Jyo 8
Michael Johnson -133
Dan Ige -170
Jack Hermansson/Joe Pyfer -350 Fight doesn't go to decision
Bruna Brasil/Loma Lookboonmee -650 Fight starts round 2
3.13
Jyo 9
Joe Pyfer -250
Carlos Prates -245
Bolaji Oki/Timothy Cuamba -186 Fight doesn't go to decision
Andre Fili/Dan Ige -600 Fight starts round 2
2.54
Jyo 10
Joe Pyfer -250
Carlos Prates -245
Ihor Potieria/Robert Bryczek -1000
Bruna Brasil/Loma Lookboonmee -650 Fight starts round 2
1.5
Jyo 11
Daniel Marcos -230
Bogdan Guskov/Zac Pauga -345 Fight doesn't go to decision
Jack Hermansson/Joe Pyfer -350 Fight doesn't go to decision
1.38
Brazil
Carlos Prates -245
Gregory Rodrigues -235
1.01
Poland
Marcin Prachnio +180
Robert Bryczek -150
3.67
JustBleed
Fight doesn't go to decision
Ihor Potieria/Robert Bryczek -1000
Jack Hermansson/Joe Pyfer -350
0.41
JustBleed 2
Fight doesn't go to decision
Armen Petrosyan/Rodolfo Vieira -225
Darrius Flowers/Michael Johnson -225
1.09
JustBleed 3
Fight doesn't go to decision
Carlos Prates/Trevin Giles -275
Bogdan Guskov/Zac Pauga -345
0.76
JustBleed 4
Bolaji Oki/Timothy Cuamba -186
Brad Tavares/Gregory Rodrigues -120
1.82
JustRound2
Fight starts round 2
Bruna Brasil/Loma Lookboonmee -650
Andre Fili/Dan Ige -600
0.35
Last edited: