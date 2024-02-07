UFC Fight Night: Hermansson vs. Pyfer Props and Parlays 4pm ET 2-10

This thread is for the general discussion of the event UFC Fight Night: Hermansson vs. Pyfer Props and Parlays 4pm ET 2-10. Please add to the discussion here.

I will enter what is posted before weight in after they weight in Friday, in case they miss weight


To Make a Parlay:

Use one of these sites
https://fightodds.io/ or
Bet on UFC-Mma Odds and Props | Bovada or
https://www.bestfightodds.com/ to find the odds you want to combine
https://www.proboxingodds.com/ for Boxing

Then Go to:
https://www.vegasinsider.com/parlay-calculator/ or
Alternate new unltd Parlay Calculator: https://www.scoresandodds.com/parlay-calculator
On the parlay calculator set bet amount to "1" then type the odds of each outcome in then click "Calculate." Where it says "parlay payout" is the odds.

107367-3903156.png
vs Helax


Joe Robocop
Joseph Pyfer -242
Gregory Rodrigues -230
1.03

Dilly1
Carlos Prates -238
Ige/Fili start rd 3 -240
1.01

Dilly2
Bolaji Oki -155
Main start rd 2 -235
1.35

Dilly3
Armen Petrosyan +101
Gregory Rodrigues -235
1.87

Dilly4
Gregory Rodrigues/Brad Tavares ITD -120
Timothy Cuamba/Bolaji Oki ITD
1.91

Dilly5
Bolaji Oki -155
Carlos Prates -238
1.34
Jyo 1
Joe Pyfer -250
Dan Ige -170
1.22

Jyo 2
Gregory Rodrigues -235
Bruna Brasil/Loma Lookboonmee -650 Fight starts round 2
0.64

Jyo 3
Michael Johnson -133
Carlos Prates -245
1.47

Jyo 4
Max Griffin +150
Zac Pauga -120
3.58

Jyo 5
Robert Bryczek -150
Hyder Amil -200
1.5

Jyo 6
Daniel Marcos -230
Jack Hermansson/Joe Pyfer -350 Fight doesn't go to decision
0.84

Jyo 7
Timothy Cuamba +143
Rodolfo Vieira -115
3.54

Jyo 8
Michael Johnson -133
Dan Ige -170
Jack Hermansson/Joe Pyfer -350 Fight doesn't go to decision
Bruna Brasil/Loma Lookboonmee -650 Fight starts round 2
3.13

Jyo 9
Joe Pyfer -250
Carlos Prates -245
Bolaji Oki/Timothy Cuamba -186 Fight doesn't go to decision
Andre Fili/Dan Ige -600 Fight starts round 2
2.54

Jyo 10
Joe Pyfer -250
Carlos Prates -245
Ihor Potieria/Robert Bryczek -1000
Bruna Brasil/Loma Lookboonmee -650 Fight starts round 2
1.5

Jyo 11
Daniel Marcos -230
Bogdan Guskov/Zac Pauga -345 Fight doesn't go to decision
Jack Hermansson/Joe Pyfer -350 Fight doesn't go to decision
1.38

Brazil
Carlos Prates -245
Gregory Rodrigues -235
1.01

Poland
Marcin Prachnio +180
Robert Bryczek -150
3.67

JustBleed
Fight doesn't go to decision
Ihor Potieria/Robert Bryczek -1000
Jack Hermansson/Joe Pyfer -350
0.41

JustBleed 2
Fight doesn't go to decision
Armen Petrosyan/Rodolfo Vieira -225
Darrius Flowers/Michael Johnson -225
1.09

JustBleed 3
Fight doesn't go to decision
Carlos Prates/Trevin Giles -275
Bogdan Guskov/Zac Pauga -345
0.76

JustBleed 4
Bolaji Oki/Timothy Cuamba -186
Brad Tavares/Gregory Rodrigues -120
1.82

JustRound2
Fight starts round 2
Bruna Brasil/Loma Lookboonmee -650
Andre Fili/Dan Ige -600
0.35
 
Last edited:
