UFC Fight Night: Dolidze vs. Imavov Props and Parlays 4pm ET 2-3

Dillydilly

Dillydilly

Red Belt
Platinum Member
Joined
Jan 11, 2019
Messages
8,491
Reaction score
21,279
This thread is for the general discussion of the event UFC Fight Night: Dolidze vs. Imavov Props and Parlays 4pm ET 2-3. Please add to the discussion here.


I will enter what is posted before weight in after they weight in Friday, in case they miss weight


To Make a Parlay:

Use one of these sites
https://fightodds.io/ or
Bet on UFC-Mma Odds and Props | Bovada or
https://www.bestfightodds.com/ to find the odds you want to combine
https://www.proboxingodds.com/ for Boxing

Then Go to:
https://www.vegasinsider.com/parlay-calculator/ or
Alternate new unltd Parlay Calculator: https://www.scoresandodds.com/parlay-calculator
On the parlay calculator set bet amount to "1" then type the odds of each outcome in then click "Calculate." Where it says "parlay payout" is the odds.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,230,410
Messages
54,999,261
Members
174,545
Latest member
luchronical

Share this page

Back
Top