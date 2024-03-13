Dillydilly
Red Belt
Platinum Member
- Joined
- Jan 11, 2019
- Messages
- 9,146
- Reaction score
- 22,797
This thread is for the general discussion of the event UFC Fight Night: Tuivasa vs. Tybura Props and Parlays + Tap Contest 4pm ET 3-16. Please add to the discussion here.
To Make a Parlay:
Use one of these sites
https://fightodds.io/ or
Bet on UFC-Mma Odds and Props | Bovada or
https://www.bestfightodds.com/ to find the odds you want to combine
https://www.proboxingodds.com/ for Boxing
Then Go to:
https://www.vegasinsider.com/parlay-calculator/ or
Alternate new unltd Parlay Calculator: https://www.scoresandodds.com/parlay-calculator
On the parlay calculator set bet amount to "1" then type the odds of each outcome in then click "Calculate." Where it says "parlay payout" is the odds.
Jyo 1
Mike Davis -450
Marcin Tybura/Tai Tuivasa -650 Fight doesn't go to decision
0.41
Jyo 2
Macy Chiasson -225
Kennedy Nzechukwu/OSP -530 Fight doesn't go to decision
0.72
Jyo 3
Gerald Meerschaert -240
Ange Loosa/Bryan Battle -700 Fight starts round 2
0.62
Jyo 4
Thiago Moises -375
Isaac Dulgarian -180
0.97
Jyo 5
Tai Tuivasa -114
Mike Davis -450
1.29
Jyo 6
Mike Davis -450
Thiago Moises -375
Ange Loosa/Bryan Battle -700 Fight starts round 2
0.77
Jyo 7
Gerald Meerschaert -240
Marcin Tybura/Tai Tuivasa -650 Fight doesn't go to decision
0.63
Jyo 8
Josiane Nunes -144
Josh Culibao -175
Kennedy Nzechukwu/OSP -530 Fight doesn't go to decision
2.17
Australia
Josh Culibao -175
Tai Tuivasa -114
1.95
Brazl
Thiago Moises -375
Jafel Filho -160
Josiane Nunes -144
2.49
BigFavs
Kennedy Nzechukwu -670
Mike Davis -450
Thiago Moises -375
0.78
JustBleed
Fight doesn't go to decision
Marcin Tybura/Tai Tuivasa -650
Kennedy Nzechukwu/OSP -530
0.37
JustBleed 2
Fight doesn't go to decision
Mitch Ramirez/Thiago Moises -188
Bryan Barberena/Gerald Meerschaert -175
1.41
JustRound2
Fight starts round 2
Ange Loosa/Bryan Battle -700
Macy Chiasson/Pannie Kianzad -550
0.35
2Rounds2Fast
Fight starts round 2
Mike Davis/Natan Levy -800
Chelsea Chandler/Josiane Nunes -400
0.41
LineMovement 1
Mike Davis -450
Gerald Meerschaert -240
0.73
LineMovement 2
Josiane Nunes -144
Macy Chiasson -225
1.45
Expected Outcome
Gerald Meerschaert -105 wins inside distance
Thiago Moises -125 wins inside distance
2.51
Expected Outcome 2
Macy Chiasson +105 wins by decision
Mike Davis +110 wins by decision
3.31
vs
To Make a Parlay:
Use one of these sites
https://fightodds.io/ or
Bet on UFC-Mma Odds and Props | Bovada or
https://www.bestfightodds.com/ to find the odds you want to combine
https://www.proboxingodds.com/ for Boxing
Then Go to:
https://www.vegasinsider.com/parlay-calculator/ or
Alternate new unltd Parlay Calculator: https://www.scoresandodds.com/parlay-calculator
On the parlay calculator set bet amount to "1" then type the odds of each outcome in then click "Calculate." Where it says "parlay payout" is the odds.
Jyo 1
Mike Davis -450
Marcin Tybura/Tai Tuivasa -650 Fight doesn't go to decision
0.41
Jyo 2
Macy Chiasson -225
Kennedy Nzechukwu/OSP -530 Fight doesn't go to decision
0.72
Jyo 3
Gerald Meerschaert -240
Ange Loosa/Bryan Battle -700 Fight starts round 2
0.62
Jyo 4
Thiago Moises -375
Isaac Dulgarian -180
0.97
Jyo 5
Tai Tuivasa -114
Mike Davis -450
1.29
Jyo 6
Mike Davis -450
Thiago Moises -375
Ange Loosa/Bryan Battle -700 Fight starts round 2
0.77
Jyo 7
Gerald Meerschaert -240
Marcin Tybura/Tai Tuivasa -650 Fight doesn't go to decision
0.63
Jyo 8
Josiane Nunes -144
Josh Culibao -175
Kennedy Nzechukwu/OSP -530 Fight doesn't go to decision
2.17
Australia
Josh Culibao -175
Tai Tuivasa -114
1.95
Brazl
Thiago Moises -375
Jafel Filho -160
Josiane Nunes -144
2.49
BigFavs
Kennedy Nzechukwu -670
Mike Davis -450
Thiago Moises -375
0.78
JustBleed
Fight doesn't go to decision
Marcin Tybura/Tai Tuivasa -650
Kennedy Nzechukwu/OSP -530
0.37
JustBleed 2
Fight doesn't go to decision
Mitch Ramirez/Thiago Moises -188
Bryan Barberena/Gerald Meerschaert -175
1.41
JustRound2
Fight starts round 2
Ange Loosa/Bryan Battle -700
Macy Chiasson/Pannie Kianzad -550
0.35
2Rounds2Fast
Fight starts round 2
Mike Davis/Natan Levy -800
Chelsea Chandler/Josiane Nunes -400
0.41
LineMovement 1
Mike Davis -450
Gerald Meerschaert -240
0.73
LineMovement 2
Josiane Nunes -144
Macy Chiasson -225
1.45
Expected Outcome
Gerald Meerschaert -105 wins inside distance
Thiago Moises -125 wins inside distance
2.51
Expected Outcome 2
Macy Chiasson +105 wins by decision
Mike Davis +110 wins by decision
3.31
Last edited: