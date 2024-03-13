UFC Fight Night: Tuivasa vs. Tybura Props and Parlays + Tap Contest 4pm ET 3-16

Dillydilly

Dillydilly

Red Belt
Platinum Member
Joined
Jan 11, 2019
Messages
9,146
Reaction score
22,797
This thread is for the general discussion of the event UFC Fight Night: Tuivasa vs. Tybura Props and Parlays + Tap Contest 4pm ET 3-16. Please add to the discussion here.

To Make a Parlay:

Use one of these sites
https://fightodds.io/ or
Bet on UFC-Mma Odds and Props | Bovada or
https://www.bestfightodds.com/ to find the odds you want to combine
https://www.proboxingodds.com/ for Boxing

Then Go to:
https://www.vegasinsider.com/parlay-calculator/ or
Alternate new unltd Parlay Calculator: https://www.scoresandodds.com/parlay-calculator
On the parlay calculator set bet amount to "1" then type the odds of each outcome in then click "Calculate." Where it says "parlay payout" is the odds.


Jyo 1
Mike Davis -450
Marcin Tybura/Tai Tuivasa -650 Fight doesn't go to decision
0.41

Jyo 2
Macy Chiasson -225
Kennedy Nzechukwu/OSP -530 Fight doesn't go to decision
0.72

Jyo 3
Gerald Meerschaert -240
Ange Loosa/Bryan Battle -700 Fight starts round 2
0.62

Jyo 4
Thiago Moises -375
Isaac Dulgarian -180
0.97

Jyo 5
Tai Tuivasa -114
Mike Davis -450
1.29

Jyo 6
Mike Davis -450
Thiago Moises -375
Ange Loosa/Bryan Battle -700 Fight starts round 2
0.77

Jyo 7
Gerald Meerschaert -240
Marcin Tybura/Tai Tuivasa -650 Fight doesn't go to decision
0.63

Jyo 8
Josiane Nunes -144
Josh Culibao -175
Kennedy Nzechukwu/OSP -530 Fight doesn't go to decision
2.17

Australia
Josh Culibao -175
Tai Tuivasa -114
1.95

Brazl
Thiago Moises -375
Jafel Filho -160
Josiane Nunes -144
2.49

BigFavs
Kennedy Nzechukwu -670
Mike Davis -450
Thiago Moises -375
0.78

JustBleed
Fight doesn't go to decision
Marcin Tybura/Tai Tuivasa -650
Kennedy Nzechukwu/OSP -530
0.37

JustBleed 2
Fight doesn't go to decision
Mitch Ramirez/Thiago Moises -188
Bryan Barberena/Gerald Meerschaert -175
1.41

JustRound2
Fight starts round 2
Ange Loosa/Bryan Battle -700
Macy Chiasson/Pannie Kianzad -550
0.35

2Rounds2Fast
Fight starts round 2
Mike Davis/Natan Levy -800
Chelsea Chandler/Josiane Nunes -400
0.41

LineMovement 1
Mike Davis -450
Gerald Meerschaert -240
0.73

LineMovement 2
Josiane Nunes -144
Macy Chiasson -225
1.45

Expected Outcome
Gerald Meerschaert -105 wins inside distance
Thiago Moises -125 wins inside distance
2.51

Expected Outcome 2
Macy Chiasson +105 wins by decision
Mike Davis +110 wins by decision
3.31

108288-3978328.png
vs
108288-3911476.png
 
Last edited:
Anyone that want to join for Tap contest is welcome for the next two weeks. 4 people, 1 v 1 and winners face off next week for 2 million vcash

1. Doughie99
2. TXstriker
3. AppliedScience
4. Dillydilly

Just have your tap card done by Saturday at 2pm ET

@Doughie99 @TXstriker @SKYNET you guys up for Tap Contest?
 
Last edited:
Dillydilly said:
Anyone that want to join for Tap contest is welcome for the next two weeks. 4 people, 1 v 1 and winners face off next week for 2 million vcash

1
2.
3.
4.

Just have your tap card done by Saturday at 2pm ET

@Doughie99 @TXstriker @SKYNET you guys up for Tap Contest?
Click to expand...
yes indeed I'll have a stab at the Tap contest. I mean.....it can't go any worse than my Parlays lately.............:rolleyes:
 
Jyo 1
Mike Davis -450
Marcin Tybura/Tai Tuivasa -650 Fight doesn't go to decision
0.41

Jyo 2
Macy Chiasson -225
Kennedy Nzechukwu/OSP -530 Fight doesn't go to decision
0.72

Jyo 3
Gerald Meerschaert -240
Ange Loosa/Bryan Battle -700 Fight starts round 2
0.62

Jyo 4
Thiago Moises -375
Isaac Dulgarian -180
0.97

Jyo 5
Tai Tuivasa -114
Mike Davis -450
1.29

Jyo 6
Mike Davis -450
Thiago Moises -375
Ange Loosa/Bryan Battle -700 Fight starts round 2
0.77

Jyo 7
Gerald Meerschaert -240
Marcin Tybura/Tai Tuivasa -650 Fight doesn't go to decision

Jyo 8
Josiane Nunes -144
Josh Culibao -175
Kennedy Nzechukwu/OSP -530 Fight doesn't go to decision
2.17

Australia
Josh Culibao -175
Tai Tuivasa -114
1.95

Brazl
Thiago Moises -375
Jafel Filho -160
Josiane Nunes -144
2.49

BigFavs
Kennedy Nzechukwu -670
Mike Davis -450
Thiago Moises -375
0.78

JustBleed
Fight doesn't go to decision
Marcin Tybura/Tai Tuivasa -650
Kennedy Nzechukwu/OSP -530
0.37

JustBleed 2
Fight doesn't go to decision
Mitch Ramirez/Thiago Moises -188
Bryan Barberena/Gerald Meerschaert -175
1.41

JustRound2
Fight starts round 2
Ange Loosa/Bryan Battle -700
Macy Chiasson/Pannie Kianzad -550
0.35

2Rounds2Fast
Fight starts round 2
Mike Davis/Natan Levy -800
Chelsea Chandler/Josiane Nunes -400
0.41

LineMovement 1
Mike Davis -450
Gerald Meerschaert -240
0.73

LineMovement 2
Josiane Nunes -144
Macy Chiasson -225
1.45

Expected Outcome
Gerald Meerschaert -105 wins inside distance
Thiago Moises -125 wins inside distance
2.51

Expected Outcome 2
Macy Chiasson +105 wins by decision
Mike Davis +110 wins by decision
3.31
 
Jyodog said:
Jyo 1
Mike Davis -450
Marcin Tybura/Tai Tuivasa -650 Fight doesn't go to decision
0.41

Jyo 2
Macy Chiasson -225
Kennedy Nzechukwu/OSP -530 Fight doesn't go to decision
0.72

Jyo 3
Gerald Meerschaert -240
Ange Loosa/Bryan Battle -700 Fight starts round 2
0.62

Jyo 4
Thiago Moises -375
Isaac Dulgarian -180
0.97

Jyo 5
Tai Tuivasa -114
Mike Davis -450
1.29

Jyo 6
Mike Davis -450
Thiago Moises -375
Ange Loosa/Bryan Battle -700 Fight starts round 2
0.77

Jyo 7
Gerald Meerschaert -240
Marcin Tybura/Tai Tuivasa -650 Fight doesn't go to decision

Jyo 8
Josiane Nunes -144
Josh Culibao -175
Kennedy Nzechukwu/OSP -530 Fight doesn't go to decision
2.17

Australia
Josh Culibao -175
Tai Tuivasa -114
1.95

Brazl
Thiago Moises -375
Jafel Filho -160
Josiane Nunes -144
2.49

BigFavs
Kennedy Nzechukwu -670
Mike Davis -450
Thiago Moises -375
0.78

JustBleed
Fight doesn't go to decision
Marcin Tybura/Tai Tuivasa -650
Kennedy Nzechukwu/OSP -530
0.37

JustBleed 2
Fight doesn't go to decision
Mitch Ramirez/Thiago Moises -188
Bryan Barberena/Gerald Meerschaert -175
1.41

JustRound2
Fight starts round 2
Ange Loosa/Bryan Battle -700
Macy Chiasson/Pannie Kianzad -550
0.35

2Rounds2Fast
Fight starts round 2
Mike Davis/Natan Levy -800
Chelsea Chandler/Josiane Nunes -400
0.41

LineMovement 1
Mike Davis -450
Gerald Meerschaert -240
0.73

LineMovement 2
Josiane Nunes -144
Macy Chiasson -225
1.45

Expected Outcome
Gerald Meerschaert -105 wins inside distance
Thiago Moises -125 wins inside distance
2.51

Expected Outcome 2
Macy Chiasson +105 wins by decision
Mike Davis +110 wins by decision
3.31
Click to expand...
all good
 
just one parlay from me this time :

Doughie#1
Battle ITD + 240
Davis - 450
Kennedy Nzechukwu/OSP -530 Fight doesn't go to decision - 400
4.19
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Dillydilly
  • Sportsbook Event
UFC Fight Night: Hermansson vs. Pyfer Props and Parlays 4pm ET 2-10
2
Replies
23
Views
880
Doughie99
Doughie99
Dillydilly
  • Sportsbook Event
UFC Fight Night: Song vs. Gutierrez Props and Parlays 7pm ET 12-9
Replies
7
Views
781
Dillydilly
Dillydilly
Dillydilly
  • Sportsbook Event
UFC Fight Night: Rozenstruik vs. Gaziev Props and Parlays 1:30pm ET 3-2
2
Replies
38
Views
1K
helax
helax
Dillydilly
  • Sportsbook Event
UFC Fight Night: Ankalaev vs. Walker-Props and Parlays 4pm ET 1-13
2 3 4
Replies
63
Views
2K
Dillydilly
Dillydilly
Dillydilly
  • Sportsbook Event
UFC Fight Night: Dolidze vs. Imavov Props and Parlays 4pm ET 2-3
2 3 4
Replies
78
Views
2K
helax
helax

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,234,070
Messages
55,254,075
Members
174,707
Latest member
Urluberluu

Share this page

Back
Top