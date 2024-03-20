UFC Fight Night: Ribas vs. Namajunas Props and Parlays + Tap Championship 7pm ET 3-23

This thread is for the general discussion of the event UFC Fight Night: Ribas vs. Namajunas Props and Parlays + Tap Championship 7pm ET 3-23. Please add to the discussion
To Make a Parlay:

Use one of these sites
https://fightodds.io/ or
Bet on UFC-Mma Odds and Props | Bovada or
https://www.bestfightodds.com/ to find the odds you want to combine
https://www.proboxingodds.com/ for Boxing

Then Go to:
https://www.vegasinsider.com/parlay-calculator/ or
Alternate new unltd Parlay Calculator: https://www.scoresandodds.com/parlay-calculator
On the parlay calculator set bet amount to "1" then type the odds of each outcome in then click "Calculate." Where it says "parlay payout" is the odds.
 
 
