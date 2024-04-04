UFC Fight Night: Allen vs. Curtis 2 Props and Parlays+ Tap Championship 3pm ET 4-6

Dillydilly

Dillydilly

Red Belt
Platinum Member
Joined
Jan 11, 2019
Messages
9,413
Reaction score
23,512
This thread is for the general discussion of the event UFC Fight Night: Allen vs. Curtis 2 Props and Parlays+ Tap Championship 3pm ET 4-6. Please add to the discussion here.

To Make a Parlay:

Use one of these sites
https://fightodds.io/ or
Bet on UFC-Mma Odds and Props | Bovada or
https://www.bestfightodds.com/ to find the odds you want to combine
https://www.proboxingodds.com/ for Boxing

Then Go to:
https://www.vegasinsider.com/parlay-calculator/ or
Alternate new unltd Parlay Calculator: https://www.scoresandodds.com/parlay-calculator
On the parlay calculator set bet amount to "1" then type the odds of each outcome in then click "Calculate." Where it says "parlay payout" is the odds.
 
I am on a list
a little list
a little list
 
lsa said:
I am on a list
a little list
a little list
Click to expand...
Wait, why are you still pink??
Not just on the inside, but like… on the outside?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Dillydilly
  • Sportsbook Event
UFC Fight Night: Ribas vs. Namajunas Props and Parlays + Tap Championship 7pm ET 3-23
2
Replies
28
Views
958
lsa
lsa
Dillydilly
  • Sportsbook Event
UFC Fight Night: Rozenstruik vs. Gaziev Props and Parlays 1:30pm ET 3-2
2
Replies
38
Views
1K
helax
helax

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,235,272
Messages
55,343,265
Members
174,750
Latest member
jordangif

Share this page

Back
Top