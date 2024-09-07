Rank the fights you'd want to see

From the "I want to see the most" to "the least"

1 - Aspinall vs Jon Jones
2 - Poatan vs Jon Jones
3 - Aspinall vs Poatan

For me it's (JJ vs Tom > JJ vs Poatan > Poatan vs Aspinall).

However, JJ vs either Aspinall or Poatan is a tough one to decide... I'd be slightly more inclined to watch Jon vs Aspinall as a hype thing, but JJ vs Poatan would come close. Poatan vs Aspinall would be a huge, massive fight as well. Likely only below the aforementioned ones in regards to who I want to see the most.
 
It's a wash, for me. Idk that we will see any of those, but I'd take any of them, and would be as equally pumped for any.
 
Aspinal vs Jones because I think Aspinal beats the shit out of cokeheadlimpdick Jones
 
Jones and Aspinall far and away number one. Not particularly interested in the other two, but probably Aspinall/Pereira more between them.
 
