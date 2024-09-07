Rank the fights you'd want to see

From the "I want to see the most" to "the least"



1 - Aspinall vs Jon Jones

2 - Poatan vs Jon Jones

3 - Aspinall vs Poatan



For me it's (JJ vs Tom > JJ vs Poatan > Poatan vs Aspinall).



However, JJ vs either Aspinall or Poatan is a tough one to decide... I'd be slightly more inclined to watch Jon vs Aspinall as a hype thing, but JJ vs Poatan would come close. Poatan vs Aspinall would be a huge, massive fight as well. Likely only below the aforementioned ones in regards to who I want to see the most.