Poatan is getting better and better at grappling

Training with Glover... you'd hope so?

If he wasn't there would definitely be more questions.
 
Training grappling with high level grapplers does that
 
He really can't get any worse, can he? Thank being ragdolled by Izzy? He only has the up direction.
 


Even though he lost, in Pereira's first MMA fight, he showed grappling prowess.

In this fight, you could tell Pereira's strategy was to "be rounded" ... which was a mistake.

Nowadays, Pereira strategy is just to keep the fight standing, where he has light years' advantage.

This is actually a hell of an exciting fight.
Pereira may have lost, but he showed a lot of grappling training, even in his debut.

I concur that people underestimate Pereira's grappling.

The truth is, because he is so good on his feet, it is more intelligent for him simply to "Avoid takedowns, get up (if taken down), keep the fight standing."

But if he was this dynamic on his FIRST MMA debut, 9 years ago, he must be really good by now. He is just not showing it, because he's dedicated to keeping everything on the feet.

Which puts him at an advantage over absolutely everyone.
 
it's really simple for me. when i see it, i'll believe it. i don't care what he does in training, all i want to see is him prove it where it matters, in the ring.
 
Did yall forget that Pereira is a brown belt? Obviously his grappling is next level good.
 
If he wants to fight Jones or Aspinall down the road he best be working on that grappling. Throw in some wrestling & bjj too.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

ehxsur
So far, who have the better legacy between Izzy and Poatan?
2 3
Replies
54
Views
2K
Bend NvR Break
Bend NvR Break
PEDRO IVO RUSSO MIRANDA
Media Poatan Flawless grappling showcase
Replies
4
Views
470
OldNick
OldNick
Istryker
Who has the better grappling. Ciryl Gane or Poatan?
3 4 5
Replies
89
Views
2K
TheMadHatter
TheMadHatter
ehxsur
Rewatch I just rewatched Poatan vs Jiri
3 4 5
Replies
96
Views
4K
WoozyFailGuy
WoozyFailGuy
Shay Brennan
Who should Jiri fight next?
2
Replies
22
Views
698
mjfan23
mjfan23

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,244,146
Messages
55,956,613
Members
175,007
Latest member
D7100

Share this page

Back
Top