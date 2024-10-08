Nemkov or Poatan

BowserJr

BowserJr

Red Belt
@red
Joined
Oct 27, 2006
Messages
8,844
Reaction score
2,715
IMO Nemkov was the best LHW in recent years. He has the best combination of high overall skill at multiple disciplines and mixes it all very well. Yeah he's HW now but IMO he's too small.

Anyways would you rank him as better than Poatan skillwise?

Obviously Poatan striking us superior but overall do you think hisstriking skill is so superior that it outweighs Nemkovs overall skill?
 
Gawd I hate to say this. I’ve spent years mocking the Bellator guys here. This might be one of those occasions where the Bellator guy is actually better.
 
Poatan according to all international ranking systems (Fight Matrix, Sherdog, ESPN, etc.).

Who did Nemkov beat that makes you think he should be ranked higher?
 
Hdfi said:
Poatan according to all international ranking systems (Fight Matrix, Sherdog, ESPN, etc.).

Who did Nemkov beat that makes you think he should be ranked higher?
Click to expand...
All those rankings will always favor the UFC champion though. You didn't really mention why they ranked him higher.

Nemkov beat Davis, Bader, and Anderson.

Those guys pretty much left the UFC because they were boring fighters and needed to get paid in Bellator. Not because they weren't good enough.

For perspective, Phil Davis, Corey Anderson, and the late Rumble Johnson all beat Glover Teixeira when he was in his prime.

Glover is a recent LHW champion, who toward the end of his career barely lost his belt to Jiri in an all out war. Jiri is Poaton's best win at 205 by a lot.


So this means that Bellator's best LHW's were definitely good enough to be champs in the UFC. Nemkov proved to be the best of all of them. He struggled against Anderson a lot in the first fight, but in the rematch he had improved to the point where he could beat him rather convincingly.

And if someone says Corey Anderson was bad, then no, he was boring and not marketed well. He was good, and for his age he was excellent. v People always forget fighters are not in their primes in their 20s in MMA, Corey left the UFC when he turned 30, so he was better in Bellator than in the UFC.


Someone like Phil Davis would have beaten many guys in 205, including Alex Peireira. He'd also beat the audience down by putting everyone to sleep.


Nemkov is not a 205er anymore, but when he was there he was the best for quite a few years. In before someone mentions he lost to Jiri at HW 10 years ago.

 
Last edited:
You Will Vote For Dreyga said:
Gawd I hate to say this. I’ve spent years mocking the Bellator guys here. This might be one of those occasions where the Bellator guy is actually better.
Click to expand...
You don't hate to say it at all. Stop being insincere. You just don't like Pereira.
 
despite all of Nemkov skills he almost died vs. Corey Anderson in first fight and was saved by nocontest; and let 62y.o. Romero blitz him
GOATan by KO/TKO 2/3rd round
 
A prime Phil Davis grapplefucks Pereira. The UFC got rid of their wrestlers, which is a large part of the reason Pereira has had so much success.
 
Skill wise, yes. Nemkov is much more well-rounded than Poatan is.
 
Doctor Grudge said:
All those rankings will always favor the UFC champion though. You didn't really mention why they ranked him higher.

Nemkov beat Davis, Bader, and Anderson.

Those guys pretty much left the UFC because they were boring fighters and needed to get paid in Bellator. Not because they weren't good enough.

For perspective, Phil Davis, Corey Anderson, and the late Rumble Johnson all beat Glover Teixeira when he was in his prime.

Glover is a recent LHW champion, who toward the end of his career barely lost his belt to Jiri in an all out war. Jiri is Poaton's best win at 205 by a lot.


So this means that Bellator's best LHW's were definitely good enough to be champs in the UFC. Nemkov proved to be the best of all of them. He struggled against Anderson a lot in the first fight, but in the rematch he had improved to the point where he could beat him rather convincingly.

And if someone says Corey Anderson was bad, then no, he was boring and not marketed well. He was good, and for his age he was excellent. v People always forget fighters are not in their primes in their 20s in MMA, Corey left the UFC when he turned 30, so he was better in Bellator than in the UFC.


Someone like Phil Davis would have beaten many guys in 205, including Alex Peireira. He'd also beat the audience down by putting everyone to sleep.


Nemkov is not a 205er anymore, but when he was there he was the best for quite a few years. In before someone mentions he lost to Jiri at HW 10 years ago.

Click to expand...
According to Tapology rankings, or at least before saturday, Anklaev was #1, Pereira was #2.
 
checktheknuckles said:
Dude got retired by Jiri. Which Alex beat Jiri 2 times with the ease.
Click to expand...
Nemkov clearly got the better of Jiri in that round. He obviously wasn’t ready/conditioned for a 10 minute first round, so yeah, Jiri got the win. It’s just silly how this fight gets brought up any time Nemkov is discussed. It was his 6th pro fight.
 
There’s nobody from MW to HW that Poatan won’t KO.
 
This is a good one. Would love to see the two fight. Nemkov is super well rounded so he would present a spectrum of problems for Poatan. But I think on the feet he would get picked apart, so he would need to utilize his grappling to keep Alex guessing.
 
Doctor Grudge said:
All those rankings will always favor the UFC champion though. You didn't really mention why they ranked him higher.

Nemkov beat Davis, Bader, and Anderson.
Click to expand...

he defeated these guys in 2018/22 (only Corey is currently in the top 10 and he was knocked out by Jan Blachowicz who lost to Poatan). Poatan defeated Prochazka, Hill, Rountree in 7 months.
He's ranked higher because he has better wins and he did it faster and more recently.
 
Nemkov is well rounded, has a nice jab, great athlete but he is clunky. Wish he was in the UFC, easily a top 3-5 fighter. Would love to see a rematch against Jiri
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

L
Jones and Poatan --- they look like, but at the same time not at all
2
Replies
30
Views
1K
lepsahekim
L
Ludwig von Mises
Prime Maurice Smith would have fit right into today's LHW picture.
Replies
8
Views
451
Flower2dPeople
Flower2dPeople

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,249,156
Messages
56,307,873
Members
175,157
Latest member
Lodevic-747

Share this page

Back
Top