Ranking double champs

From weakest to strongest (no women).




CONOR MCGREGOR

145 - Won FW title against dominant champ Jose Aldo, never gave Aldo a rematch and never defended the title. Big plus for beating Aldo, big minus for not defending. FW champ score - 5/10

155 - Won LW title against transitional champ Eddie Alvarez, never defended. Plus for dominant victory, minus for never defending and the champ being Eddie Alvarez. LW champ score - 4/10

Overall double champ score 9/20




BJ PENN

170 - Upset dominant WW champ Matt Hughes, but never defended the WW title. Big plus for beating dominant champ, big minus for never defending. Welterweight champ score - 5/10

155 - Won the LW title vs Joe Stevensen, defended once against Sean Sherk. Plus for dominance, minus for level of competition. LW champ score - 6/10

Overall double champ score 11/20



RANDY COUTURE

265 - Won HW title first time against Mo Smith, left UFC for a while, took a bunch of losses in other organizations, came back to UFC and they still let him defend his title, won twice against Pedro Rizzo although first fight was very contraversial. Won it second time vs Tim Sylvia, defended once against Gonzaga. Big plus for winning it twice, minus for level of competiton and questionable defenses. Heavyweight champ score - 6/10

205 - Won his title against Liddell, defended it against Tito, then lost it to Belfort, then won it back from him, then lost it to Chuck again. Big plus for winning it twice, big minus for taking a bunch of losses yet still being heavily pushed by the UFC and given a title shot every time they could give him one. LHW champ score - 6/10

Overall double champ score 12/20



DANIEL CORMIER

205 - Lost title shot against Jon Jones, won what most consider paper belt after Jones haitus, had a few strange title defenses, then lost again to Jones. BIg plus for defending title a few times, big minus for paper belt and one of those defenses being semi retired Anderson who rolled off the couch on something like one day's notice. Overall LHW champ score - 7/10

265 - Won the title from accomplished champ Stipe Miocic, defended against Black Beast, then lost it again to Miocic and lost again in his attempt to recapture it. Big plus for beating a solid HW champ, big minus for his only defense being against Black Beast. HW champ score - 5/10

Overall double champ score 12/20



HENRY CEJUDO

125 - Beat Mighty Mouse for flyweight title defended it against TJ who came down to 125, big plus for beating dominant champ. Flyweight champ rank - 6/10

135 - Moved up to BW right away and beat Dillashaw who was a 2 time BW champ and had just won belt second time vs neck tats then defended against the same opponent. Defended BW title 2 times vs Dom Cruz and Marlon Moraes. Bantamweight champ score 7/10

Overall double champ score 13/20



GEORGES ST PIERRE

170 - Most dominant WW champ of all time. Welterweight champ rank - 10/10

185 - Beat unlikely champ Michael Bisping for 185 title, never defended and retired for good right after. Big minus for winning it against Bisping, another big minus for never defending. MW champ rank - 3/10

Overall double champ score 13/20



POATAN PEREIRA

185 - Beat dominant champ Israel Adesanya for middleweight title. Lost the title in his first attempt at defending it, against the same Israel Adesanya. Big plus for dethroning dominant champ, minus for not succesfully defending title. MW champ rank - 5/10

205 - Beat Jiri Prochazka to win LHW title. Defended against Hill, Prochazka again and Rountree. Big plus for dominant performances and 3 defenses, small minus for level of competiton. LHW champ rank - 8/10

Overall double champ score 13/20 (could go up as he's still active champ)



JON JONES

205 - Most dominant champ lightheavyweight has ever seen, most dominant in any division actually. LHW champ score 10/10

265 - Won the interim HW title vs Cyril Gane, I guess defended it vs Stipe Miocic. Plus for finishing both and defending once, big minus for never beating the actual champ in the division and refusing to fight Aspinal. HW champ rank - 5/10

Overall double champ score 15/20 (could go up as he's still active)
 
You need to fix the Cejudo part. He defended the FlW belt against TJ. TJ came down in weight to fight Cejudo. Cejudo didn't go up to BW to fight him.
 
1. Wolverine "Ron" Bata

Dats all wi got in Slaps fam competition tough rn specially HW an' LHW bro did it tho
 
Aldo needs to be mentioned. He would've beaten Pettis and been double champ but the UFC wanted him to drop the 145 belt first. He didn't get McGregor treatment.
 
Jones
Pereira
Cejudo
Cormier
GSP
Couture
BJ
Conor
 
Ummm Nunes?

Double champ was also a phrase coined by Mcgregor to mean simultaneously champion.

Only double champs are Mcgregor, Cormier, Cejudo, and Nunes.

Double champ does not mean champion at different time in two divisions, it means simultaneously champion in two.
 
Lots of misconceptions about this. Bisping was a far harder fight than people give people credit for. Bisping had really good ground defense and TD defense by that time in his career, and his blind left eye did little to affect this; GSP had to step out of his normal style to beat Bisping. Gane was actually the far easier matchup for anyone with grappling. Also, the blind have shown that they can fight, so we shouldn't dismiss Bisping on that basis, right @HHJ ?

I think the most impressive in terms of winning the belt one weight up was BJ Penn; he beat a champion that was dominant and wasn't over the hill.
 
joy2day said:
Lots of misconceptions about this. Bisping was a far harder fight than people give people credit for. Bisping had really good ground defense and TD defense by that time in his career, and his blind left eye did little to affect this; GSP had to step out of his normal style to beat Bisping. Gane was actually the far easier matchup for anyone with grappling. Also, the blind have shown that they can fight, so we shouldn't dismiss Bisping on that basis, right @HHJ ?

I think the most impressive in terms of winning the belt one weight up was BJ Penn; he beat a champion that was dominant and wasn't over the hill.
Click to expand...
GSP had been out of the game for a long time, and moved up to a weight class he never fought in, to beat the guy that KO'd Luke Rockhold.

GSP felt this was winnable fight, and it was but it was HARD. He could not win this fight comfortably like 80% of his fights. If he had not been able to finish Mike when he did, he would have lost, gassed out etc.
 
Crazy how almost none of them successfully defended the title at least once in both weight classes.
 
D C > all
ez2xr78lmc081.png
 
HHJ said:
GSP had been out of the game for a long time, and moved up to a weight class he never fought in, to beat the guy that KO'd Luke Rockhold.

GSP felt this was winnable fight, and it was but it was HARD. He could not win this fight comfortably like 80% of his fights. If he had not been able to finish Mike when he did, he would have lost, gassed out etc.
Click to expand...
The Rockhold KO was a fluke, pretty much the only time Ping KO'd anyone, and of course leave it to Rockhold to be that idiot that gets KO'd by Ping of all people.

It was only hard for GSP because GSP had clearly lost a step by that point.

Gastelum made it look pretty easy.

ix845hvlxgb11.gif
 
Objectively Correct said:
lol jones is not a real hw champ and we all know this
Click to expand...
Like half these guys won their belts in vacant scenarios and you're here only bitching about Jones.

Don't see you crying about Cormier winning his LHW belt immediately after losing to Jones in a vacant fight eh? Or losing to him again in a LHW title defence? Or about losing his HW title to the very man Stipe he won it from and then losing again to him in a successful title defence by Stipe? Don't even need to bring up Jones then waxing Stipe too, I'll give you that easy point that that's 5 years later... which is still at least good for Jones own longevity too.

Hater. Bitching bout Jones when Cormier's here never having been the best at either LHW or HW.
 
I would put DC lower than Conor. He would not have been the LHW if Jones did not have legal issues in real life. And not only he is 1-2 against Stipe but he has not fought most top HW fighters because of Cain.
 
Bend NvR Break said:
Aldo needs to be mentioned. He would've beaten Pettis and been double champ but the UFC wanted him to drop the 145 belt first. He didn't get McGregor treatment.
Click to expand...
If only Aldo had fought for a title in another weight class eh?

Oh yeah. Yan beat the shit out of him for the BW belt and he did in fact explicitly fail to become a two division champ.
 
