Ranking double champs

From weakest to strongest (no women).









CONOR MCGREGOR



145 - Won FW title against dominant champ Jose Aldo, never gave Aldo a rematch and never defended the title. Big plus for beating Aldo, big minus for not defending. FW champ score - 5/10



155 - Won LW title against transitional champ Eddie Alvarez, never defended. Plus for dominant victory, minus for never defending and the champ being Eddie Alvarez. LW champ score - 4/10



Overall double champ score 9/20









BJ PENN



170 - Upset dominant WW champ Matt Hughes, but never defended the WW title. Big plus for beating dominant champ, big minus for never defending. Welterweight champ score - 5/10



155 - Won the LW title vs Joe Stevensen, defended once against Sean Sherk. Plus for dominance, minus for level of competition. LW champ score - 6/10



Overall double champ score 11/20







RANDY COUTURE



265 - Won HW title first time against Mo Smith, left UFC for a while, took a bunch of losses in other organizations, came back to UFC and they still let him defend his title, won twice against Pedro Rizzo although first fight was very contraversial. Won it second time vs Tim Sylvia, defended once against Gonzaga. Big plus for winning it twice, minus for level of competiton and questionable defenses. Heavyweight champ score - 6/10



205 - Won his title against Liddell, defended it against Tito, then lost it to Belfort, then won it back from him, then lost it to Chuck again. Big plus for winning it twice, big minus for taking a bunch of losses yet still being heavily pushed by the UFC and given a title shot every time they could give him one. LHW champ score - 6/10



Overall double champ score 12/20







DANIEL CORMIER



205 - Lost title shot against Jon Jones, won what most consider paper belt after Jones haitus, had a few strange title defenses, then lost again to Jones. BIg plus for defending title a few times, big minus for paper belt and one of those defenses being semi retired Anderson who rolled off the couch on something like one day's notice. Overall LHW champ score - 7/10



265 - Won the title from accomplished champ Stipe Miocic, defended against Black Beast, then lost it again to Miocic and lost again in his attempt to recapture it. Big plus for beating a solid HW champ, big minus for his only defense being against Black Beast. HW champ score - 5/10



Overall double champ score 12/20







HENRY CEJUDO



125 - Beat Mighty Mouse for flyweight title defended it against TJ who came down to 125, big plus for beating dominant champ. Flyweight champ rank - 6/10



135 - Moved up to BW right away and beat Dillashaw who was a 2 time BW champ and had just won belt second time vs neck tats then defended against the same opponent. Defended BW title 2 times vs Dom Cruz and Marlon Moraes. Bantamweight champ score 7/10



Overall double champ score 13/20







GEORGES ST PIERRE



170 - Most dominant WW champ of all time. Welterweight champ rank - 10/10



185 - Beat unlikely champ Michael Bisping for 185 title, never defended and retired for good right after. Big minus for winning it against Bisping, another big minus for never defending. MW champ rank - 3/10



Overall double champ score 13/20







POATAN PEREIRA



185 - Beat dominant champ Israel Adesanya for middleweight title. Lost the title in his first attempt at defending it, against the same Israel Adesanya. Big plus for dethroning dominant champ, minus for not succesfully defending title. MW champ rank - 5/10



205 - Beat Jiri Prochazka to win LHW title. Defended against Hill, Prochazka again and Rountree. Big plus for dominant performances and 3 defenses, small minus for level of competiton. LHW champ rank - 8/10



Overall double champ score 13/20 (could go up as he's still active champ)







JON JONES



205 - Most dominant champ lightheavyweight has ever seen, most dominant in any division actually. LHW champ score 10/10



265 - Won the interim HW title vs Cyril Gane, I guess defended it vs Stipe Miocic. Plus for finishing both and defending once, big minus for never beating the actual champ in the division and refusing to fight Aspinal. HW champ rank - 5/10



Overall double champ score 15/20 (could go up as he's still active)